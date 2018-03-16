Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  One Stop Systems Inc    OSS

ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC (OSS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/16 08:50:35 pm
5.1 USD   -2.11%
08:31pONE STOP SYSTEM : 00 p.m. ET
GL
03/05NETWORKNEWSBREA : OSS) Underwriters Partially Exercise Over-Allotmen..
AQ
03/02ONE STOP : VVC seeks local contractors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

One Stop Systems Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 08:31pm CET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218
International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0226
Conference ID: 5829285

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through April 4, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 5829285

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company’s innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-988
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC
08:31pONE STOP SYSTEMS SETS FOURTH QUARTER : 00 p.m. ET
GL
03/08ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/06ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC : One Stop Systems to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Vir..
AC
03/05NETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; ONE STOP S : OSS) Underwriters Partially Exercise Over..
AQ
03/02ONE STOP : VVC seeks local contractors
AQ
03/01ONE STOP : Village of valparaiso
AQ
02/22ONE STOP : Man admits he was raid driver
AQ
02/21One Stop Systems to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2..
GL
02/10ONE STOP : Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Initial Publi..
AQ
02/09One Stop Systems, Inc. Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option fo..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/24STOCKS TO WATCH : Investors Recharge After Soothing Fedspeak 
02/06One Stop Systems announces closing of IPO 
02/03U.S. IPO WEEKLY RECAP : Heavy Volume But Few Winners In 9-IPO Week 
Chart ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
One Stop Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OSS | US68247W1099 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Cooper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Victor P. Hester Vice President-Operations
John W. Morrison Chief Financial Officer
William Carpenter Independent Director
Kenneth F. Potashner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC0.00%71
APPLE5.57%913 170
HP INC12.42%38 860
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.27%29 976
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC42.38%16 998
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC0.00%16 980
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.