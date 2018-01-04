Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OneMain Holdings Inc    OMF

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OneMain : Investor Group Led by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Värde Partners to Acquire a Significant Position in OneMain Holdings from Fund Managed by an Affiliate of Fortress Investment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 12:31pm CET

An investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE:APO) and Värde Partners, Inc. (“Värde”) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement with a company primarily owned by funds managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”) to acquire all of its remaining equity interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OneMain” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OMF) for $26.00 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, the Apollo and Värde led investor group will own approximately 40.5% of OneMain. The transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180104005486/en/

“We are tremendously excited for our managed funds, together with Värde, to acquire a significant position in OneMain,” said Matthew Michelini, a Partner at Apollo. “As one of America’s premier consumer finance companies, we believe OneMain is exceptionally well-positioned for continued growth and innovation. We look forward to working with OneMain’s dedicated team of employees and leveraging Apollo’s resources and deep expertise in financial services as the Company embarks on the next chapter of its long history of success.”

“We are delighted to be making a strategic investment in OneMain,” said Aneek Mamik, North America Head of Specialty Finance at Värde Partners. “We look forward to collaborating with the highly experienced teams at OneMain and Apollo to grow and develop the business for the benefit of all stakeholders. The investment is a complementary extension of our deep expertise globally in specialty finance.”

“We appreciate all of the support and insight that Fortress has provided as a key partner and majority investor over the last seven years of our company’s journey,” said Jay Levine, President and CEO of OneMain Holdings, Inc. “With a clear path forward to achieve our long-term objectives, we are confident that the thought leadership and expertise represented by this new investor group will be instrumental as we build further shareholder value.”

Barclays is serving as lead financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Apollo and Värde led investor group in connection with this transaction. Goldman Sachs is also providing advisory services to the investor group. Citi is serving as financial advisor to Fortress and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal counsel to Fortress in connection with this transaction.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis, Bethesda, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Apollo had assets under management (AUM) of approximately $242 billion as of September 30, 2017 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.agm.com.

The investment in OneMain by the Apollo-managed funds is being made from Apollo Investment Fund VIII, L.P. and its parallel funds (collectively, “Apollo Fund VIII”). Including its commitment to OneMain, Apollo Fund VIII has committed approximately 88% of its available capital.

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a $13 billion global alternative investment firm that employs a value-based approach to investing across a broad array of geographies, segments and asset types, including specialty finance, real estate, corporate credit, mortgages, energy and transportation. The firm sponsors and manages a family of private investment funds with a global investor base that includes foundations and endowments, pension plans, insurance companies, other institutional investors and private clients. Now in its third decade, Värde employs more than 270 people globally with regional headquarters in Minneapolis, London and Singapore.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is America’s premier consumer finance company, offering responsible and transparent personal loan products for over 100 years. The company provides personalized, best-in-class service at their 1,600+ branches and online. OneMain has more than 10,000 team members, located throughout 44 states, who are dedicated to serving and supporting the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real estate funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Apollo’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 13, 2017, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC
12:33p ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes in ..
12:31p ONEMAIN : Investor Group Led by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Man..
12:23a EXCLUSIVE : Apollo nears deal for Fortress' stake in OneMain - sources
01/02 ONEMAIN : Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc
2017 ONEMAIN : Second Curve Capital LLC Sells 201,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc
2017 ONEMAIN : Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by an Affiliate of Fortre..
2017 ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
2017 SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped By $30.42 Million Its..
2017 ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock..
2017 ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by an Affi..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Fortress cashing out of more of OneMain Financial
2017 OneMain backer selling 10M shares
2017 OneMain Holdings down 12% as strategic review yields no sale
2017 OneMain Holdings, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 OneMain Holdings' (OMF) CEO Jay Levine on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra..
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 487 M
EBIT 2017 397 M
Net income 2017 284 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 14,67
P/E ratio 2018 7,49
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,31x
Capitalization 3 560 M
Chart ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
OneMain Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | OMF | US68268W1036 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,9 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay N. Levine President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Wesley Robert Edens Chairman
Robert A. Hurzeler Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott T. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roy A. Guthrie Independent Non-Management Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC1.19%3 560
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.65%30 216
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-0.01%27 951
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD-2.16%15 662
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LTD-0.50%7 941
ACOM CO., LTD.0.00%6 739
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.