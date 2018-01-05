ONEOK : TITLE ONEOK Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced that it priced its previously announced public offering of 19 million shares of its common stock. ONEOK expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting offering expenses, will total approximately $1.0355 billion.

ONEOK also granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 2.85 million additional shares.

ONEOK expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund capital expenditures, including a portion of its recently announced natural gas liquids growth projects, to pre-fund additional projects which are in the late stages of development, and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying a portion of outstanding indebtedness.

Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, BB&T Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as co-managers in the offering.

The underwriters intend to offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is one of the largest energy midstream service providers in the U.S., connecting prolific supply basins with key market centers. It owns and operates one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems and is a leader in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. ONEOK's operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 index.

