OneSavings Bank : full-year profit jumps 21 percent

03/15/2018 | 08:33am CET

(Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit as it controlled costs and focused on bigger, professional landlords, even as the broader market lost its sheen for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain's "Big 5" lenders, said underlying pretax profit rose to 167.7 million pounds ($234.5 million) in 2017, from 138.2 million pounds a year earlier.

OneSavings' loan book grew 23 percent to 7.3 billion pounds, while net interest margin remained stable at 316 basis points.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 235 M
EBIT 2017 168 M
Net income 2017 119 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,05%
P/E ratio 2017 8,56
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,76x
Capitalization 1 008 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Golding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Avery Weymouth Chairman
Clive Kornitzer Group Chief Operating Officer
April Talintyre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Davis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC0.39%1 410
ORIX CORPORATION-2.63%23 562
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-4.49%12 478
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.4.41%6 522
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.-17.09%2 845
BANCA IFIS SPA-21.22%2 142
