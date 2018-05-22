Log in
ONTEX GROUP (ONTEX)
Ontex : announces the transfer and consolidation of production in Brazil to its Senador Canedo unit

05/22/2018 | 08:05am CEST

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information
Inside information

Ontex announces the transfer and consolidation of production in Brazil to its Senador Canedo unit

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), May 22, 2018- Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX; 'Ontex,' 'the Group' or 'the Company') today announced the acceleration of its integration activities in Brazil, in order to drive sustainable profitable growth for the coming years in this important market.

A comprehensive plan encompassing commercial, operational and efficiency initiatives has been established, to accelerate the turnaround of its Brazil business and in order to achieve ongoing sustainable profitable growth. As part of this plan, Ontex Brazil will transfer its manufacturing operation in Aparecida de Goiânia to its manufacturing site in Senador Canedo, both in the State of Goiás. This will result in a non-recurring pre-tax charge in 2018 of up to €30 million, of which approximately €10 million will be a cash cost. This is expected to result in annualized recurring EBIT savings of €7 million.

This move was made after an in-depth analysis and considering the efficiency of combining the entire production into a single unit, where it will be possible to deploy efficient technologies and processes. All alternatives were investigated to minimize impact on Ontex employees in Aparecida de Goiânia, the majority of whom will transfer to Senador Canedo. The change will occur through the third quarter of 2018, at which time the Aparecida de Goiânia plant will become inactive.

The Company's commitment to Brazil and its growth ambition remain unchanged; this includes the continuation of ongoing investments in research and development, health and safety, and modern technologies in the state of Goiás and Brazil to ensure future growth.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730 | [email protected]

PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708 | [email protected]

About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.
To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 06:04:04 UTC
