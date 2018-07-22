Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  DOHA SECURITIES MARKET  >  Ooredoo QPSC    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO QPSC (ORDS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ooredoo QPSC : signs a new USD 200m Term Loan Agreement with KFW IPEX-Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 09:48am EDT

Doha, Qatar, 22 July 2018: Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. ('Ooredoo') - Ticker ORDS - announced today that it has signed a new USD 200 million Term Loan Agreement for a 5 year period with KFW IPEX-BANK GMBH , Frankfurt, a state owned German Bank. The loan will be used to fund Ooredoo's capital investment program sourced from European supply chain partners.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo Group CEO, commented: 'Ooredoo and KFW IPEX-Bank have been business partners for a long time and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship further. We will use the loan to fund our ambitious investments programs using network equipment. This further supports our strategy towards digitization and enhances the digital life of our customers across the group'.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 33 billion as of 31 December 2017. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 13:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OOREDOO QPSC
09:48aOOREDOO QPSC : signs a new USD 200m Term Loan Agreement with KFW IPEX-Bank
PU
07/18OOREDOO QPSC : donates Sea Ambulances to Ministry of Health, as part of commitme..
PU
07/15OOREDOO QPSC : Q.p.s.c.
PU
07/11OOREDOO QPSC : Group 1H 2018 Financial Results
PU
06/13OOREDOO QPSC : Lionel Messi Kicks Off New “Enjoy the Internet” Campa..
PU
06/10OOREDOO QPSC : First In The World To Have Live 5G Home Broadband Device
PU
05/28OOREDOO QPSC : announces date to pay interest to bondholder
PU
05/23Lenders poised to take control of Turk Telekom
RE
05/14OOREDOO : First In The World to Launch 5G Commercial Network
PU
03/05OOREDOO QSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2018 32 226 M
EBIT 2018 4 717 M
Net income 2018 2 012 M
Debt 2018 21 394 M
Yield 2018 5,07%
P/E ratio 2018 12,15
P/E ratio 2019 10,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 23 063 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 96,1  QAR
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saud bin Nasser Faleh Al-Thani Group Chief Executive Officer
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani Chairman
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Bjorn Stefan Axelsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOREDOO QPSC6 335
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.36%209 694
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.16%96 537
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.10%76 885
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 719
TELEFONICA-8.87%45 004
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.