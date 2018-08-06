Log in
OPENJOBMETIS SPA AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO (OJM)
Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back program

08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 6 august 2018 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 30 July 2018 and 3 August 2018 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

30 July 2018

Purchase

-

-

-

31 July 2018

Purchase

500

9.9600

4,980.00

1 August 2018

Purchase

1,500

9.8613

14,791.95

2 August 2018

Purchase

600

9.7583

5,854.98

3 August 2018

Purchase

Total

2,600

9.8565

25,626.93

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 233,300 own shares equal to approximately 1,701% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis at a glance: Openjobmetis SpA is a private employment agency created in 2011 through the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, which have pooled together the know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 17 years. Since December 2015, Openjobmetis is the first and only private employment agency listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the STAR segment and is one of the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately €584 million in the year ended 31 December 2017. Openjobmetis SpA relies on a network of over 130 branches distributed throughout Italy, specialising in the following areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking&Finance, Mass Retailing, ICT, Hotel and Catering, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, which focuses on the recruitment and selection of middle/top-level executives and Corium Srl leading company in outplacement. In 2018 Openjobmetis acquired 100% of Coverclip Srl, the company behind Meritocracy, the Italian digital platform for personnel research, with the goal of embedding and developing Artificial Intelligence in the current job search and matching activities. In the same year acquired 70% of HC Human Connections Srl an educational company that carries out interventions dedicated to the development and coaching of Human Resources in organizations.

Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti

[email protected]

Tel. 0331 211501

Press office - finance CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello [email protected] Tel. +39 329 2117752

Openjobmetis

Tel. 0331 211501 [email protected]

Pag.1di2

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

79

10

MTAA

31/07/2018

09.56.22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

221

10

MTAA

31/07/2018

09.56.22

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

200

9.9

MTAA

31/07/2018

17.11.02

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

84

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

11.20.39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

11

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

11.20.39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

27

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

11.20.39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

11.47.51

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

78

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

11.54.17

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

185

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

12.34.54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

81

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

12.34.54

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

34

9.89

MTAA

01/08/2018

12.47.07

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

74

9.87

MTAA

01/08/2018

13.59.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

55

9.87

MTAA

01/08/2018

13.59.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

38

9.87

MTAA

01/08/2018

13.59.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

20

9.87

MTAA

01/08/2018

13.59.47

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

13

9.87

MTAA

01/08/2018

13.59.49

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

400

9.83

MTAA

01/08/2018

15.49.09

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

300

9.84

MTAA

01/08/2018

17.27.33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

9.78

MTAA

02/08/2018

13.42.30

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

100

9.73

MTAA

02/08/2018

15.40.45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

30

9.76

MTAA

02/08/2018

16.27.36

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

162

9.76

MTAA

02/08/2018

16.34.46

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

150

9.76

MTAA

02/08/2018

16.34.48

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

17

9.76

MTAA

02/08/2018

16.43.28

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

41

9.76

MTAA

02/08/2018

16.50.30

Pag.2di2

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:30:03 UTC
