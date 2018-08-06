Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : Report - Buy Back program

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 6 august 2018 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 30 July 2018 and 3 August 2018 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date Transaction Quantity Average price Counter Value 30 July 2018 Purchase - - - 31 July 2018 Purchase 500 9.9600 4,980.00 1 August 2018 Purchase 1,500 9.8613 14,791.95 2 August 2018 Purchase 600 9.7583 5,854.98 3 August 2018 Purchase Total 2,600 9.8565 25,626.93

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 233,300 own shares equal to approximately 1,701% of its share capital.

Openjobmetis at a glance: Openjobmetis SpA is a private employment agency created in 2011 through the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, which have pooled together the know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 17 years. Since December 2015, Openjobmetis is the first and only private employment agency listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the STAR segment and is one of the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately €584 million in the year ended 31 December 2017. Openjobmetis SpA relies on a network of over 130 branches distributed throughout Italy, specialising in the following areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking&Finance, Mass Retailing, ICT, Hotel and Catering, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, which focuses on the recruitment and selection of middle/top-level executives and Corium Srl leading company in outplacement. In 2018 Openjobmetis acquired 100% of Coverclip Srl, the company behind Meritocracy, the Italian digital platform for personnel research, with the goal of embedding and developing Artificial Intelligence in the current job search and matching activities. In the same year acquired 70% of HC Human Connections Srl an educational company that carries out interventions dedicated to the development and coaching of Human Resources in organizations.

LEI ISIN B/S Quantity Price Venue Execution Date Execution Time 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 79 10 MTAA 31/07/2018 09.56.22 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 221 10 MTAA 31/07/2018 09.56.22 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 200 9.9 MTAA 31/07/2018 17.11.02 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 84 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 11.20.39 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 11 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 11.20.39 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 27 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 11.20.39 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 100 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 11.47.51 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 78 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 11.54.17 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 185 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 12.34.54 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 81 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 12.34.54 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 34 9.89 MTAA 01/08/2018 12.47.07 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 74 9.87 MTAA 01/08/2018 13.59.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 55 9.87 MTAA 01/08/2018 13.59.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 38 9.87 MTAA 01/08/2018 13.59.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 20 9.87 MTAA 01/08/2018 13.59.47 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 13 9.87 MTAA 01/08/2018 13.59.49 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 400 9.83 MTAA 01/08/2018 15.49.09 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 300 9.84 MTAA 01/08/2018 17.27.33 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 100 9.78 MTAA 02/08/2018 13.42.30 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 100 9.73 MTAA 02/08/2018 15.40.45 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 30 9.76 MTAA 02/08/2018 16.27.36 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 162 9.76 MTAA 02/08/2018 16.34.46 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 150 9.76 MTAA 02/08/2018 16.34.48 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 17 9.76 MTAA 02/08/2018 16.43.28 81560094D50B119C1486 IT0003683528 Buy 41 9.76 MTAA 02/08/2018 16.50.30

