Openjobmetis Agenzia per il Lavoro : SpA Aquires 70% of HC Human Connections S.r.l. company operating in training, coaching and development of human resources

OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. ACQUIRES 70% OF HC HUMAN CONNECTIONS S.r.l. COMPANY OPERATING IN TRAINING, COACHING AND DEVELOPMENT OF

HUMAN RESOURCES

Milan, 25 July 2018 - Openjobmetis S.p.A., a company listed on the Italian stock exchange - STAR segment - managed by Borsa Italiana, announces that it has acquired 70% of the share capital of HC Human Connections S.r.l. at a price of € 700,000.00, with the right to acquire the additional 30% in the period of one year from the end of the third year from the closing date.

HC is an educational company that carries out interventions dedicated to the development and coaching of Human Resources in organizations, through a solid range of advanced methodologies aimed at achieving effective changes in the people involved. HC realizes interventions to help managers, talents and professionals to make the difference in their company.

Chief Executive Officer Rosario Rasizza stated: "The acquisition of HC Human Connections has the clear goal of further expansion in offering of services by Openjobmetis. The acquisition is part of the strategic approach to our growth of high added value services in Human Resources. Through the operation just concluded Openjobmetis will have the opportunity to offer also its customers the competences, the values and the advanced methodologies of HC".

Gian Maria Zapelli, CEO and CO-Founder of HC stated: "If changing is an increasingly essential condition to survive, there can not be an effective change without the evolution of people, of their abilities and their way of being protagonists of company goals. HC has consolidated 12 year of interventions supporting the change in the main leading companies of the country. The meaning for our existence is to help managers and professionals in making difference in their company. Today for us this means to provide solutions and interventions that go beyond the traditional training classroom, to obtain learning and everywhere changing in the working experience through innovative methodologies and innovative approaches. We are pleased to be part of Openjobmetis Group, a successful company in constant evolution, that will allow us to reach a wider market in which to express our values."

Openjobmetis was assisted by K Finance (Clairfield Italy - Filippo Guicciardi and Paola Quadri) as advisor, by Avvocati di Impresa (Alberto Calvi di Coenzo and Rosanna Frischetto) for the legal part and Studio Luisetti & Sterchele e C. Srl for the due diligence.

Openjobmetis at a glance: Openjobmetis SpA is a private employment agency created in 2011 through the merger of Openjob SpA and Metis SpA, which have pooled together the know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 17 years. Since December 2015, Openjobmetis is the first and only private employment agency listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, in the STAR segment and is one of the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately €584 million in the year ended 31 December 2017. Openjobmetis SpA relies on a network of over 130 branches distributed throughout Italy, specialising in the following areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking&Finance, Mass Retailing, ICT, Hotel and Catering, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, which focuses on the recruitment and selection of middle/top-level executives. In December 2015, CRIBIS D&B awarded the CRIBIS D&B Rating 1 to Openjobmetis, recognising the company at the highest level of economic and financial reliability, in 2017 and 2018 it further upgraded the rating, awarding it the title of CRIBIS Prime Company, which bears witness to the high level of creditworthiness and economic and financial solidity.

HC at a glance(www.hu-co.it): HC was founded in 2006 by an idea of Gian Maria Zapelli, the current CEO who, along with Serghei Lazzaretti gave birth to a company aimed to drive people in their change in the organizations.

HC is structured in 5 areas and operates through 5 modalities. Areas are: Change Management, to achieve tangible goals of transformation of organizational and managerial culture; Leadership, to provide the abilities to manage people and responsibilities; Talent, to increase and release potentialities to spend in the future; Engagement, to obtain the best of energy, motivation and commitment; Efficacy, to enhance the effectiveness of competences and professionalism. The modalities: Consultancy: our experience for a successful learning strategy; Development: we drive people who learn how to commit themselves in the future; Team Learning: we work with the group launching and triggering learning; Coaching: nearby for a tailor made changing; E.coaching: the digital to support relationships free from space and time constraints.

