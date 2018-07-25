Ophthotech Corporation : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Ophthotech Corporation (Nasdaq: OPHT) today announced that it will
report its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on
Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Following the announcement, Ophthotech’s
management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00
a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide
a general business update.
To participate in this conference call, dial 800-458-4121 (USA) or
323-794-2597 (International), passcode 3698278. A live, listen-only
audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor
Relations section of the Ophthotech website at: www.ophthotech.com.
A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live
call for two weeks. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA Toll Free),
passcode 3698278.
About Ophthotech Corporation
Ophthotech is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company specializing in
the development of novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a
focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. For more information,
please visit www.ophthotech.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about Ophthotech's future
expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements
for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from
those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of
various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent
Ophthotech's views only as of the date of this press release. Ophthotech
anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views
to change. While Ophthotech may elect to update these forward-looking
statements at some point in the future, Ophthotech specifically
disclaims any obligation to do so.
OPHT-G
