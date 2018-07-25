Ophthotech Corporation : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Ophthotech Corporation (Nasdaq: OPHT) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Following the announcement, Ophthotech’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 800-458-4121 (USA) or 323-794-2597 (International), passcode 3698278. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Ophthotech website at: www.ophthotech.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA Toll Free), passcode 3698278.

About Ophthotech Corporation

Ophthotech is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.ophthotech.com.

