OPHTHOTECH CORP (OPHT)
Ophthotech Corporation : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

07/25/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

Ophthotech Corporation (Nasdaq: OPHT) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Following the announcement, Ophthotech’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 800-458-4121 (USA) or 323-794-2597 (International), passcode 3698278. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Ophthotech website at: www.ophthotech.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA Toll Free), passcode 3698278.

About Ophthotech Corporation

Ophthotech is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.ophthotech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Ophthotech's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent Ophthotech's views only as of the date of this press release. Ophthotech anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While Ophthotech may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Ophthotech specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

OPHT-G


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -61,0 M
Net income 2018 -60,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 93,4 M
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn P. Sblendorio President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Guyer Executive Chairman
Keith Westby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
David F. Carroll CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Axel Bolte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHTHOTECH CORP-18.91%93
GILEAD SCIENCES8.39%100 614
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.70%44 988
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.85%38 800
GENMAB9.67%10 827
BEIGENE LTD (ADR)80.49%9 406