Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ophthotech Corp    OPHT

OPHTHOTECH CORP (OPHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) Misled Shareholders According to a Consolidated Amended Class Action Complaint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Ophthotech Corporation (NasdaqGS: OPHT) filed a consolidated amended class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 2, 2015 and December 12, 2016. Ophthotech, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's most advanced product candidate was Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor agent designed to treat wet age-related macular generation ("AMD").

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/ophthotech-corporation-july-2018/

Ophthotech Accused of Misrepresenting the Efficacy of Its Drug

According to the complaint, Ophthotech touted extraordinary results of the company's Phase 2b trial of Fovista in combination with the drug Lucentis, leading analysts and investors to believe that the Phase 3 trials would result in Fovista's regulatory approval. In truth, the Phase 2b trial was not indicative of Fovista's efficacy because the patients in the group treated by Lucentis had larger lesions and poorer vision at the start of the trial than patients in the Fovista combination group. Knowing that Fovista's prospects were much riskier than they had disclosed, Ophthotech's two co-founders sold the majority of their personally held Ophthotech stock for combined proceeds of approximately $45.5 million. On December 12, 2016, Ophthotech announced that there was no benefit from the addition of Fovista to monthly Lucentis regimen for the treatment of wet AMD. On this news, Ophthotech's stock fell approximately 86% to close at $5.29 per share on December 12, 2016. Ophthotech subsequently abandoned its Fovista program, and the company's stock currently trades at only $2.52 per share—a dramatic decline from the stock's class period high of $78.64 per share.

Ophthotech Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OPHTHOTECH CORP
01:32aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
07/27OPHTHOTECH CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hos..
AQ
07/25OPHTHOTECH CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Hos..
BU
07/17Free Technical Research on OPKO Health and Three More Biotech Equities
AC
07/05OPHTHOTECH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14OPHTHOTECH : Enters into Gene Therapy Agreements with the University of Florida ..
AQ
06/07OPHTHOTECH : Gains on Gene Pacts with Universities
AQ
06/07OPHTHOTECH CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07OPHTHOTECH : Enters into Gene Therapy Agreements with the University of Florida ..
BU
05/29OPHTHOTECH CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/11YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Aduro Biotech Moves Ahead, MannKind Up, Chimerix Dips 
06/07Midday Gainers / Losers (06/07/2018) 
06/07HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/07/2018) 
06/07PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (06/07/2018) 
06/07Ophthotech inks gene therapy agreements for RP candidate; shares ahead 13% pr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -61,0 M
Net income 2018 -60,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 91,2 M
Chart OPHTHOTECH CORP
Duration : Period :
Ophthotech Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPHTHOTECH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn P. Sblendorio President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Guyer Executive Chairman
Keith Westby Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
David F. Carroll CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Axel Bolte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPHTHOTECH CORP-22.44%91
GILEAD SCIENCES6.53%101 628
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.39%44 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.18%39 582
GENMAB9.77%11 039
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.27.59%9 716
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.