News Summary

Optinose to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Updates on August 14, 2018

08/07/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter 2018, before market open on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates, including the recent launch of XHANCE®. The call is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until August 21, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 8192205. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
[email protected]
267.521.0531

© GlobeNewswire 2018
