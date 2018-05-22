Log in
News Summary

Opus Bank : Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

- Argisht Minasyan Joins as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager -

Opus Bank (“Opus”) (NASDAQ: OPB) announced today that Argisht Minasyan, a 22-year banking veteran, has joined Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager, and is responsible for further expanding Opus’ commercial and corporate client base in Los Angeles.

Jim Haney, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking, stated, “We are excited to welcome Argisht as he joins Opus’ Commercial Banking team in Los Angeles. Argisht is a well-known and highly experienced banker with deep ties in the Los Angeles market. The addition of Argisht to our Los Angeles Commercial Banking team will further strengthen our position in one of the most active and vibrant markets in the country. We look forward to Argisht’s anticipated success as we continue to expand in this important market.”

Mr. Minasyan joins Opus most recently from Bank of America, where from 2003 he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager – Commercial Banking. While at Bank of America, Mr. Minasyan was responsible for managing and growing a portfolio of lower middle market and middle market commercial clients and professional services firms in the Downtown Los Angeles market. Earlier in his career, Mr. Minasyan served as Financial Services Officer at Union Bank, where he focused on developing depository and treasury management client relationships with small businesses, as well as commercial real estate, C&I, and SBA lending opportunities. Mr. Minasyan began his banking career at Bank of America in 1996. Mr. Minasyan holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge.

Connect with Opus Bank

OpusBank.comLinkedInTwitterYouTubeFacebook

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with $7.3 billion of total assets, $5.2 billion of total loans, and $6.0 billion in total deposits as of March 31, 2018. Opus Bank provides superior ideas and solutions, and banking products to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, and Merchant Bank. Opus Bank offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare, media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential, commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Opus Bank provides clients with financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy and performance improvement through its Merchant Banking division and its broker-dealer subsidiary, Opus Financial Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Opus Bank’s alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary has over $16 billion of custodial assets and over 50,000 client accounts, which are comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank operates 50 banking offices, including 31 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, two in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to Opus’ plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend” or “expect” or variations thereon or similar terminology. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Opus undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
