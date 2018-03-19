Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/16 09:01:40 pm
52.27 USD   -0.19%
10:45aORACLE EARNINGS : What to Watch
DJ
03/18ORACLE : The week ahead in business
AQ
03/16+18% CAGR TO BE : Comprehensive Research on Big Data and Analytics S..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Oracle Earnings : What to Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 10:45am CET

By Jay Greene

Oracle Corp. is set to report financial results for its fiscal third quarter after the close of trading Monday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence expect Oracle to report adjusted profit of 72 cents a share for the quarter that ended in February, up from 69 cents a year earlier. Net income was 53 cents a share a year ago.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect Oracle to post adjusted revenue of $9.77 billion, up from $9.27 billion a year earlier. The company reported $9.21 billion in non-adjusted revenue a year ago.

WHAT TO WATCH:

CLOUDY FORECAST: Oracle shares slid in the previous two quarters after the company provided guidance for its cloud-computing business that was below analyst expectations. Three months ago, the company forecast cloud revenue growth of 21% to 25%, not the 30% analysts had expected. "Investor expectations have been reset enough to provide room for a beat this quarter," Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow wrote in a recent report. He expects cloud revenue at the business software giant to climb 25.4% in the period.

CAPEX WATCH: Oracle announced plans in February to open 12 giant data-center complexes over the next two years, quadrupling the global footprint of its most advanced facilities as it tries to grab a larger slice of the cloud-infrastructure market that Amazon.com Inc. dominates. Those huge data center operations, known as "regions" in industry-speak, can cost hundreds of millions of dollars a piece to build. The expansion has led some analysts to wonder if Oracle's capital spending will climb as a result. Last month, Deutsche Bank analyst Karl Keirstead quadrupled his estimated growth rate for the company's capital spending in fiscal 2019 to 8% from 2% in a research report. Keirstead now expects the business software giant to spend $2.16 billion in fiscal 2019. That would still pale to Oracle's three biggest U.S. cloud-infrastructure rivals -- Amazon, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google -- which reported $41.6 billion combined in capital expenditures and capital-lease deals in the last calendar year. Analysts are likely to look for any signs of significant capital spending growth.

RIVAL REPORTS: Enterprise software companies that have recently reported results have notch gains on strong tech spending from their corporate customers. In a recent report, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Mark Moerdler cited comments from Workday Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., and VMware Inc. about improved spending as reason to believe that Oracle will benefit as well, particularly in sales of software that customers run in their own data centers. "As we have already seen for the past two quarters, Oracle had better than expected performance in on-premise license revenue segment, we expect Oracle to continue to post better than expected results for on-premise license revenue," Mr. Moerdler wrote.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
10:45aORACLE EARNINGS : What to Watch
DJ
03/18ORACLE : The week ahead in business
AQ
03/16+18% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY BIG DATA : Comprehensive Research on Big Data and An..
AQ
03/16+70% CAGR TO BE ACHIEVED BY IOT DATA : Latest Research on Iot Data Analytics Mar..
AQ
03/15ORACLE : Nearly $900k Raised for HBCUs at 2018 UNCF National "A Mind Is…"..
AQ
03/15ORACLE : Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist
PR
03/15COUNTERPATH : and Oracle Communications to showcase joint solution at Enterprise..
AQ
03/14ORACLE CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
03/14ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH, FINANCE C : New Research: Finance Cloud Market &ndash..
AQ
03/14ORACLE : to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Mod..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/18Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
03/17STOCKS TO WATCH : Wake-Up Call For The IPO Market 
03/16ADOBE : Firing On All Cylinders 
03/15CNBC : AWS planning ready-to-use corporate training 
03/12Back Testing David Van Knapp's High Quality Dividend Growth Criteria 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 840 M
EBIT 2018 17 598 M
Net income 2018 10 200 M
Finance 2018 10 826 M
Yield 2018 1,38%
P/E ratio 2018 22,29
P/E ratio 2019 20,65
EV / Sales 2018 5,16x
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | ORCL | US68389X1054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 55,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-CEO, Principal Financial Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Karl Braitberg Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION10.55%216 377
SAP-6.53%131 830
INTUIT13.19%45 488
SERVICENOW INC30.36%30 368
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.71%14 496
THE SAGE GROUP PLC-13.91%10 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.