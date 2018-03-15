Oracle : Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Sciences today announced that Informa Pharma Intelligence named Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One a finalist for the Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development category in the 2018 Clinical and Research Excellence (CARE) Awards. The awards recognize distinguished leaders who are making important contributions to advancing human health.

"The CARE Awards honor the world's best innovators in life sciences," said Karen Currie, Executive Director, Editorial, Pharma Intelligence and Chair of the 2018 CARE Awards judging panel. "Those named play a meaningful role in the entire process of therapeutic discovery, as millions of patients wait with hope. Technology plays a fundamental role in clinical trials and safe and effective drug development, which is why our independent expert panel of judges selected Oracle's Clinical One platform as a finalist."

The prestigious CARE awards are produced by Informa Pharma Intelligence, a respected research and publishing authority for pharmaceutical, contract research organizations (CROs), medical technology, biotechnology and healthcare service providers.

Traditionally, clinical operations – the process of developing a potentially life-saving drug from a promising molecule to an FDA-approved therapy - rely on a collection of point solutions that operate in isolation. The Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One platform was purpose built to unify and accelerate the drug discovery process from study design and start-up to conduct and post-marketing. It provides universal access to information that is captured once, secured in the cloud and used across all clinical trial processes. Configurable for trials of any size, customers can dynamically build, deploy and update studies regardless of the time of day.

"We are honored to be recognized for reimagining the way technology supports the entire drug development lifecycle," said Steve Rosenberg, general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "Though trials are abundant and the pace of drug approvals seems be temporarily improving. Yet, in the U.S. alone, it can take more than a decade and billions in capital for an experimental drug to travel from the lab to the medicine cabinet. Applying a powerful cloud infrastructure that can handle the volume of data, speed and coordination required for clinical trials can have an instrumental impact on efficiency, safety and compliance."

Oracle will celebrate this distinction with its customers at the 2018 CARE Awards ceremony and dinner, which will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Boston Harbor Hotel.

