Oracle : Named a Leader in Digital Experience Development Platforms by Leading Industry Analyst Firm

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Forrester Research has named Oracle a leader in its "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platforms, Q2 2018" report. This placement confirms the exceptional growth of Oracle Mobile Cloud and Oracle's innovative no-code solution that leverages the latest emerging technologies to help developers create a unified multi-channel digital experience across platforms.

"We believe this recognition by Forrester is further validation of Oracle's commitment to building a comprehensive suite that enables enterprises to create unique, personalized digital experiences across web, mobile and chatbots," said Suhas Uliyar, vice president, product management, Oracle. "Users have a variety of choices in the way they engage content and enterprises can't assume stakeholders interact on any one particular channel. Using Oracle Mobile Cloud, customers can build across multiple channels and derive insights on usage and adoption across these to personalize end user engagement."

In the report, Forrester utilized 33 criteria to evaluate nine digital experience development platform vendors, grouping these evaluations into three main categories, including: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The author of The Forrester Wave™, Michael Facemire, wrote: "Oracle has seen great adoption of its Mobile Cloud Enterprise platform since building it from the ground up in 2014. Oracle has added to this cloud-first platform with front-end tooling around web, chat, and low-code options. A unified programming model has allowed Oracle to build solid tooling (Visual Builder Cloud Service) to expose these components to a larger audience without going down the proprietary path where other vendors have stumbled in the past."

Working with Oracle, Mutua Madrid Open became the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Premier WTA tournament to offer fans an AI-equipped chatbot, "MatchBot," for event information, including results, services, parking and more. "We wanted to position the Mutua Madrid Open as the tournament of the 21st century," said Gerard Tsobanian, president and CEO, Mutua Madrid Open. "Development of the MatchBot using Oracle Mobile Cloud positions us at the forefront of technology and innovation. With this new technology, we were able to provide visitors with an amazing experience—a pleasant, simpler, and faster way to get the information they wanted about the tournament."

Part of Oracle Cloud Platform, Oracle Mobile Cloud is a complete multi-channel platform managed by Oracle to help developers and enterprises engage intelligently and contextually with customers, business partners and employees through the end user's channel of choice. It enables customers to deliver engaging, personalized digital experiences that will delight customers across multiple channels. Not only can customers engage via mobile and web channels, but now take advantage of the next leap in technology — artificial intelligence — for all platforms and intelligent bot services. In addition to providing a platform to build engaging experiences across mobile, bots and web, users also get actionable insights via analytics that provide deep understanding of user adoption behavior and app performance across platforms, so businesses can personalize engagement and ensure that everything is running at peak performance.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

