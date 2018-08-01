Oracle Energy Corp Retains Petrie Partners as Financial Advisor

Log in
ORACLE ENERGY CORP.
08/01/2018

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Oracle Oil and Gas LLC (TSXV: OEC) (FSE: O2E) (Oracle Oil and Gas), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company"), announces it has retained Petrie Partners Securities, LLC (with its affiliate, Petrie Partners, LLC, "Petrie"), a preeminent boutique investment banking firm to the oil and gas industry, to assist in raising development capital for Oracle's Eagle Ford Development Project.

Chairman and CEO, Darrell McKenna, commented, "We are very excited about this partnership and view Petrie as the ideal advisor to help secure funds for Oracle's long-term strategic plan to execute on its exciting Eagle Ford drilling opportunity."

About Petrie

Petrie is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. Petrie provides specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

The firm was formed in 2011 by senior bankers formerly with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Petrie Parkman & Co., an investment bank that built a reputation as a trusted advisor to energy clients during the nearly two decades leading up to its merger into Merrill Lynch in 2006. Through tenure with Petrie Parkman, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the senior members of the Petrie team bring to bear an average of more than 25 years of energy investment banking experience, including over 300 energy M&A and capital raising transactions representing over $350 billion of aggregate consideration.

About Oracle Energy Corp.

Oracle Energy Corp. (TSXV: OEC) (FSE: O2E) is a junior oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with current focus in the Texas Eagle Ford.

For further information, please contact:
Darrell L McKenna
Chairman & CEO
Mobile: 1-832-212-1930
Email: [email protected]

Nasim Tyab
Founder & Capital Markets Strategist
Mobile: 778-373-6911
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Darrell Lee McKenna Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Art Green President & Director
Mark Forster Chief Financial Officer
Nasim Tyab Director
James Franz Ladner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE ENERGY CORP.328.57%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD16.58%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
