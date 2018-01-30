Press release

Paris, 30th January 2018

Application of accounting standard IFRS15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

The accounting standard IFRS15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" has been applicable since 1st January 2018. Orange will start communicating its financial results under this standard as from the Q1 2018 results.

In order to prepare for IFRS15 changes, Orange published on 30th January 2018 an overview of:

the nature of the changes that will impact Orange's consolidated financial statements;

the main changes to information disclosed in Orange's consolidated financial statements;

the new key performance indicators that will be used by Orange; and

an updated financial communications calendar.

The presentation is available on Orange's corporate website: www.orange.com

Unaudited restated figures for 2017 (revenues and adjusted EBITDA per quarter and per segment) will be provided mid-March 2018.

