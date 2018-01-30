Log in
ORANGE (ORA)
Orange : Application of accounting standard IFRS15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

01/30/2018 | 08:48am CET

Press release
Paris, 30th January 2018

Application of accounting standard IFRS15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

The accounting standard IFRS15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" has been applicable since 1st January 2018. Orange will start communicating its financial results under this standard as from the Q1 2018 results.

 

In order to prepare for IFRS15 changes, Orange published on 30th January 2018 an overview of:

  • the nature of the changes that will impact Orange's consolidated financial statements;
  • the main changes to information disclosed in Orange's consolidated financial statements;
  • the new key performance indicators that will be used by Orange; and
  • an updated financial communications calendar.

 

The presentation is available on Orange's corporate website: www.orange.com

 

Unaudited restated figures for 2017 (revenues and adjusted EBITDA per quarter and per segment) will be provided mid-March 2018.

 

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 40,9 billion euros in 2016 and 152,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2017, including 93,000 employees in France. Present in 29 countries, the Group has a total customer base of 269 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2017, including 208 million mobile customers and 19 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020" which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts: +33 1 44 44 93 93
Olivier Emberger; [email protected]
Tom Wright; [email protected]  




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orange via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 41 027 M
EBIT 2017 5 742 M
Net income 2017 2 567 M
Debt 2017 25 363 M
Yield 2017 4,44%
P/E ratio 2017 16,07
P/E ratio 2018 14,03
EV / Sales 2017 1,57x
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capitalization 39 103 M
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | ORA | FR0000133308 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,9 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière SEVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE1.55%48 325
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.38%223 227
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-1.67%101 953
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.20%86 209
TELEFONICA4.38%54 843
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED0.84%44 990
