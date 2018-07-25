Log in
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD. (OEC)
End-of-day quote  - 07/25
0.46 AUD   +1.10%
ORBITAL : CEO NEWSLETTER – JULY 2018
PU
07/12ORBITAL : UAV Preliminary Results
PU
02/21ORBITAL CORPORA : half-yearly earnings release
Orbital : CEO NEWSLETTER – JULY 2018

0
07/25/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

25 July 2018

CEO NEWSLETTER - JULY 2018

Orbital Corporation Ltd ('Orbital UAV', 'the Company') is pleased to advise the Company has released a newsletter update.

The newsletter is available by copying the link below into your browser: https://mailchi.mp/7579c65e661f/orbital-uav-ceo-newsletter

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

About Orbital

Orbital provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical UAVs. Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client-base.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. Orbital makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:38:11 UTC
