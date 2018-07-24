Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orchestra-Prémaman    KAZI   FR0013190410

ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN (KAZI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 05:35:08 pm
1.255 EUR   +0.40%
09:23pORCHESTRA PREMA : APPROVAL OF THE CONCILIATION PROTOCOL – INFO..
PU
07/16ORCHESTRA-PRÉMA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
06/28ORCHESTRA-PRÉMA : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orchestra Premaman : APPROVAL OF THE CONCILIATION PROTOCOL – INFORMATION ON THE RESTRUCTURING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

On 24 July 2018

APPROVAL OF THE CONCILIATION PROTOCOL -

INFORMATION ON THE RESTRUCTURING

Orchestra-Prémaman entered into a conciliation protocol (protocole de conciliation) dated 13 June 2018 with the Orchestra-Prémaman group's (the "Orchestra Group") bank creditors under the syndicated credit agreement and bilateral credit agreements (the "Orchestra Protocol"), for the purpose of allowing the restructuring of the financial indebtedness of the Orchestra Group, and the providing of new money.

I. ORCHESTRA PROTOCOL APPROVAL

The Montpellier Commercial Court approved the Orchestra Protocol on 23 July 2018, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 611-8 II, L. 611-8 III, L. 611-11 and R. 611-40et seq.of the Commercial Code.

The signing of the legal documentation aiming to implement the financial indebtedness restructuring pursuant to the Orchestra Protocol will occur on 25 July 2018, in accordance with the indicative agenda.

The Montpellier Commercial Court also approved today the conciliation protocol (protocole de conciliation) signed on 26 June 2018 between Yeled Invest, majority shareholder of Orchestra-Prémaman, and its financial creditors.

II. ADDITIONAL FINANCING

Orchestra-Prémaman entered into an agreement dated 11 July 2018 with Banque Themis and a fund lending to the economy (fonds de prêts à l'économie) (the "New Money Providers") for thepurpose of a financing of an amount of 23.5 million euros, secured by a possessory pledge on inventories and benefiting from the new money privilege (privilège de conciliation) provided for in article L. 611-11 of the Commercial Code (the "Additional Financing").

Pursuant to the provisions of this agreement, the legal documentation relating to the Additional Financing was signed on 21 July 2018.

The Additional Financing will be made available to Orchestra-Prémaman in one instalment and in full, at the latest on 7 September 2018.

Contacts

ACTIFIN - Stéphane RUIZ - 01 56 88 11 15 -[email protected]ACTIFIN - Victoire DEMEESTERE - 01 56 88 11 24 -[email protected]

ORCHESTRA - PRÉMAMAN

Société anonyme au capital de 22 245 732 €

Siège social : ZAC Saint-Antoine - 200 avenue des Tamaris - 34130 Saint-Aunès

RCS MONTPELLIER 398 471 565

2

Disclaimer

Orchestra-Prémaman SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN
09:23pORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : APPROVAL OF THE CONCILIATION PROTOCOL – INFORMATION O..
PU
07/16ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN : 1st quarter earnings
CO
06/28ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN : Annual results
CO
06/12ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN : Dividends
CO
04/05ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2017DESTINATION MATERNITY : Highlights ISS Support of Company's Nominees and Equity ..
AQ
2017AGATHE BOIDIN : French kids' clothing retailer takes baby steps here
AQ
2017DESTINATION MATERNITY : and Orchestra-Premaman Announce Termination of Merger
AQ
2017ORCHESTRA : Press Release
PU
2017ORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Destination Maternity And Orchestra-Prémaman Announce Termi..
PR
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 4,70 M
Net income 2019 0,40 M
Debt 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,50
P/E ratio 2020 1,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 23,2 M
Chart ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN
Duration : Period :
Orchestra-Prémaman Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hamelle Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-André Mestre Chairman
Stefan Janiszewski Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Chantal Mestre Vice Chairman
Marcel Gotlib Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN-63.66%27
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL0.50%106 577
KERING23.13%71 818
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.48%47 553
ROSS STORES9.07%32 605
TIFFANY & CO.32.88%16 943
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.