Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2018 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
02/14/2018 | 11:51pm CET
February 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2018
VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2018. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid March 9, 2018, to holders of record on February 28, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2018.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of February 14, 2018, the Company had 53,065,790 shares outstanding. At December 31, 2017, the Company had 53,061,904 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Weighted
Realized
Current
Fair
Current
of
Average
Jan 2018 CPR
Asset Category
Face
Value(1)
Price
Portfolio
Coupon
(Reported in Feb)
As of January 31, 2018
Adjustable Rate RMBS
$
1,654
$
1,747
$
105.61
0.04
%
3.95
%
0.01
%
10-1 Hybrid Rate RMBS
26,654
26,663
100.04
0.69
%
2.59
%
2.98
%
Hybrid Adjustable Rate RMBS
26,654
26,663
100.04
0.69
%
2.59
%
2.98
%
15 Year Fixed Rate RMBS
38,517
39,663
102.98
1.02
%
3.50
%
4.14
%
20 Year Fixed Rate RMBS
501,575
524,160
104.50
13.49
%
4.00
%
3.88
%
30 Year Fixed Rate RMBS
2,984,986
3,159,809
105.86
81.33
%
4.32
%
5.60
%
Total Fixed Rate RMBS
3,525,078
3,723,632
105.63
95.84
%
4.26
%
5.34
%
Total Pass-through RMBS
3,553,386
3,752,042
105.59
96.58
%
4.25
%
5.32
%
Interest-Only Securities
739,032
102,218
13.83
2.63
%
3.79
%
10.70
%
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
263,123
30,845
11.72
0.79
%
4.06
%
10.40
%
Structured RMBS
1,002,155
133,063
13.28
3.42
%
3.85
%
10.62
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,555,541
$
3,885,105
100.00
%
4.24
%
6.44
%
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of January 31, 2018
As of January 31, 2018
Fannie Mae
$
2,323,223
59.8
%
Whole Pool Assets
$
3,064,511
78.9
%
Freddie Mac
1,555,967
40.0
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
820,594
21.1
%
Ginnie Mae
5,915
0.2
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,885,105
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,885,105
100.0
%
(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $10.1 million purchased in January 2018, which settle in February 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $228.7 million sold in January 2018, which settle in February 2018.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
% of
Average
Total
Total
Maturity
Longest
As of January 31, 2018
Borrowings(1)
Debt
in Days
Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
$
603,161
15.3
%
108
8/10/2018
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
402,817
10.3
%
62
8/10/2018
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
297,322
7.6
%
12
2/12/2018
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
225,857
5.8
%
41
3/19/2018
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
219,183
5.6
%
40
3/12/2018
Guggenheim Securities, LLC
213,281
5.5
%
43
3/27/2018
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
203,829
5.2
%
16
2/16/2018
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
195,900
5.0
%
16
2/22/2018
ING Financial Markets LLC
192,964
4.9
%
37
3/12/2018
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
184,733
4.7
%
16
2/21/2018
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
167,519
4.3
%
19
3/19/2018
Goldman, Sachs & Co
156,862
4.0
%
23
3/29/2018
ICBC Financial Services LLC
151,117
3.9
%
30
3/2/2018
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
136,972
3.5
%
41
3/19/2018
KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P
124,525
3.2
%
71
8/14/2018
Natixis, New York Branch
104,563
2.7
%
20
2/26/2018
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
104,366
2.7
%
10
2/14/2018
FHLB-Cincinnati
93,415
2.4
%
1
2/1/2018
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
68,546
1.8
%
10
2/12/2018
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
32,778
0.8
%
15
2/15/2018
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
18,820
0.5
%
32
3/13/2018
South Street Securities, LLC
10,948
0.3
%
28
2/28/2018
Total Borrowings
$
3,909,478
100.0
%
43
8/14/2018
(1) In January 2018, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $10.1 million, which settle in February 2018 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $228.7 million, which settle in February 2018 that collateralize approximately $220.9 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.
RMBS Risk Measures
($ in thousands)
Mortgage Assets
Weighted
Average
Weighted
Weighted
Modeled
Modeled
Months
Average
Average
Interest
Interest
To Next
Lifetime
Periodic
Rate
Rate
Fair
Coupon Reset
Cap
Cap Per Year
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Asset Category
Value
(if applicable)
(if applicable)
(if applicable)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
As of January 31, 2018
Adjustable Rate RMBS
$
1,747
5
10.05%
2.00%
$
10
$
(5
)
Hybrid Adjustable Rate RMBS
26,663
59
7.59%
2.00%
389
(404
)
Total Fixed Rate RMBS
3,723,632
n/a
n/a
n/a
67,158
(93,954
)
Total Pass-through RMBS
3,752,042
n/a
n/a
n/a
67,557
(94,363
)
Interest-Only Securities
102,218
n/a
n/a
n/a
(15,650
)
7,676
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
30,845
1
5.25%
n/a
2,369
(4,129
)
Structured RMBS
133,063
n/a
n/a
n/a
(13,281
)
3,547
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,885,105
n/a
n/a
n/a
$
54,276
$
(90,816
)
Funding Hedges
Modeled
Modeled
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Balance(2)
End Date
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures Contracts - Short Positions
$
1,183,333
Dec-2020
$
(16,098
)
$
17,750
Treasury Futures Contracts - Short Positions
305,000
Mar-2018
(9,415
)
8,490
Payer Swaps
1,010,000
Aug-2022
(13,193
)
13,193
Payer Swaption
500,000
Jan-2028
(3,335
)
8,239
TBA Short Positions
350,000
Feb-2018
(11,938
)
14,745
Total Hedges
(53,979
)
62,417
Grand Total
$
297
$
(28,399
)
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five and ten year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.71 and $121.58, respectively, at January 31, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $359.5 million.
