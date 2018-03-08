Log in
ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC (ONVO)
Organovo to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Conference

03/08/2018 | 02:06pm CET

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Craig Kussman is scheduled to speak at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, Ca., on Monday, March 12th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be simultaneously audio webcast at http://www.organovo.com. The audio webcast will be archived for 90 days following the conference.

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.
Organovo is developing and commercializing a platform technology to produce and study living tissues that emulate key aspects of human biology and disease for use in drug discovery, clinical development, and therapeutic applications. The Company develops tissue systems through internal research programs and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic and other partners. Organovo's living tissues have the potential to transform the drug discovery process, enabling treatments to be developed more effectively and with greater relevance to performance in human trials and commercialization. The Company’s ExVive™ Liver and Kidney Tissues are used in high-value drug profiling, including compound screening in disease models, toxicology, target and marker discovery/validation, and other drug testing. The Company is also advancing a preclinical program to develop its NovoTissues® liver therapeutic tissues for critical unmet medical needs, including certain life-threatening pediatric diseases. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for one or more customer’s electing to move toward framework agreements involving annual budgets, revenue commitments, and/or dedicated research plans, the expected costs, timing and operational benefits of the Company’s restructuring plan, the financial impact of the Company’s restructuring plan on its future operating costs and financial results, and statements regarding the potential benefits and therapeutic uses of the Company’s therapeutic liver tissue. The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the Company’s ability to successfully complete studies and provide the technical information required to support market acceptance of its products, services and technology, on a timely basis or at all; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including its use of third party distributors; the Company’s ability to recognize deferred revenue; the final results of the Company's preclinical studies may be different from the Company's studies or interim preclinical data results and may not support further clinical development of its therapeutic tissues; the Company may not successfully complete the required preclinical and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval for its therapeutic tissues on a timely basis or at all; and the Company’s ability to meet its fiscal year 2018 outlook. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 7, 2017. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Steve Kunszabo
Organovo Holdings, Inc.
+1 (858) 224-1092
[email protected]

Press Contact:

Jessica Yingling
Little Dog Communications
+1 (858) 480-2411
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,83 M
EBIT 2018 -35,9 M
Net income 2018 -36,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 25,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 15,0x
Capitalization 121 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taylor J. Crouch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk D. Malloy Chairman
Craig S. Kussman Chief Financial Officer
Sharon Collins Presnell Chief Scientific Officer
James T. Glover Independent Director
