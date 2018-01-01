Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  CAIRO AND ALEXANDRIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Oriental Weavers Carpet Co.    ORWE   EGS33041C012

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Oriental Weavers Carpet : Rug Makers Score With Hotel Designers at BDNY, Part 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 01:04pm CET

January 1, 2018

Rug Makers Score With Hotel Designers at BDNY, Part 2

ORIENATAL WEAVERS HOSPITALITY

Oriental Weavers' Elliot Steele walks designer Susan Jacobson, with LSE Architects in Minneapolis, through the striking Boho Vogue collection.

Oriental Weavers Hospitality, which has been participating in BDNY for several years, introduced high-end hoteliers and designers to its vibrant new Boho Vogue collection.

'This year's show is much better, than last year's,' said Gavin McDowell, global design director, OW Hospitality. 'We've had a great show and a lot of interest.' OW used its entire booth at BDNY to showcase the new Boho Vogue, an Axminster, with an electronic Jacquard.

'It is an upscale take on the global Bohemian trend. We've designed the collection with lots of layers and texture. It's a great product for complex, layered design.

And while OW has been in the hospitality marketplace for some time, it's been putting a new management structure in place and bringing on board experts from the field of Axminster rugs, McDowell noted. 'It's actually my favorite show of the year. It's a great time of the year to have a show. It's very manageable, and the location is great.

'We want to develop a name within the marketplace for being the best in high-quality design.'

An upscale take on the global Bohemian trend, Boho Vogue is an Axminster, with an electronic Jacquard.

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 12:04:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO
01:04p ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : Rug Makers Score With Hotel Designers at BDNY, Part 2
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : submits purpose amendment's document
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : OUD seeks to launch residential, commercial projects i..
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : plans EUR 12m expansions until end-2018
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : Carpets establishes rug factory in 10th of Ramadan
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : to get EUR 9m loan from QNB
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : to get 9 m loan from QNB-Egypt
2017 PROFITS OF ORIENTAL WEAVERS TO EDGE : Pharos
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : Q3 profits decline 14%
2017 ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : 9-months profits jump to LE599 m
More news
Financials ( EGP)
Sales 2017 10 237 M
EBIT 2017 1 112 M
Net income 2017 753 M
Finance 2017 1 524 M
Yield 2017 7,96%
P/E ratio 2017 9,24
P/E ratio 2018 7,30
EV / Sales 2017 0,58x
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capitalization 7 466 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,8  EGP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salah Abdel Aziz Abdel Motalab Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohamed Katary Abdullah Katary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Farid Fouad Khamis Non-Executive Director
Mahmoud Fawzy Mohamed Fouad Khamis Non-Executive Director
Mahmoud Amin Mahmoud Saad Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO.425
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.38.29%20 528
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-2.76%6 265
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%5 223
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%3 973
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP21.63%3 912
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.