Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Origin Enterprises PLC    OGN   IE00B1WV4493

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (OGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/30
6.15 EUR   +1.49%
08:28aORIGIN ENTERPRI : Holding in Company
PU
08:15aORIGIN ENTERPRI : Organisational Announcement
PU
08:15aORIGIN ENTERPRI : Appointment of Head of Investor Relations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Origin Enterprises : Appointment of Head of Investor Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:15am CEST

Appointment of Head of Investor Relations

Released : 31 Jul 2018 07:00

RNS Number : 2154W

Origin Enterprises Plc 31 July 2018

Origin Enterprises plc

Appointment of Head of Investor Relations and Group Planning

31 July 2018

Origin Enterprises plc, the Agri-Services Group, ('Origin' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Corcoran as Head of Investor Relations and Group Planning. Brendan will join the Group on 17 September 2018.

Brendan has gained extensive agri-business experience in a corporate banking career spanning over thirteen years. Brendan joined HSBC Corporate Banking Ireland in 2010 and is currently Relationship Director leading the Agri, Food and Beverage portfolio, with responsibility for advising and supporting leading corporates in the sector. Prior to HSBC Brendan was a Senior Relationship Officer at AIB Capital Markets.

Brendan holds a primary degree in Agricultural Business and is a member of the Irish Association of Corporate Treasurers and a council member of the Agricultural Science Association.

Commenting on the appointment Origin Chief Executive Officer Tom O'Mahony, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan to Origin. Brendan combines a deep sector insight with broad commercial experience, which together with his strong communication skills, makes him an excellent choice to further build upon our engagement with shareholders.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Mills for his contribution in leading the Group's investor relations programme over the past two years. Andrew will remain with the Company for a period of time to support a seamless transition."

ENDS

Enquiries:

Origin Enterprises plc

Tom O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer

Tel:

+353 1 563 4959

Powerscourt

Jack Hickey (Ireland)

Tel:

+353 (0)83 448 8339

Rob Greening (UK)

Tel:

+44 (0)207 250 1446

About Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

ESM ticker symbol: OIZ

AIM ticker symbol:OGN

Website:

www.originenterprises.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDURVVRWBABOAR

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:12:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
08:28aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
08:15aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Organisational Announcement
PU
08:15aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Appointment of Head of Investor Relations
PU
07/23ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
07/23ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Notices
CO
07/18ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/04ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
06/15ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Notices
CO
06/14ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : quaterly sales release
06/12ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Origin Enterprises PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Origin Enterprises PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Origin Enterprises (ORENF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2015ARYZTA : Don't Leave Your Bread In This Oven 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI IRELAND CAPPED ETF : Ireland Revisited 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 623 M
EBIT 2018 71,6 M
Net income 2018 52,2 M
Debt 2018 24,8 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 14,19
P/E ratio 2019 12,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 766 M
Chart ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
Origin Enterprises PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,33 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph O'Mahony Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dunne Secretary & Group Finance Director
Declan Patrick Giblin Executive Director & Head-Corporate Development
Hugh James McCutcheon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC-4.50%898
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-12.80%2 454
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 418
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-8.48%2 104
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 860
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 853
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.