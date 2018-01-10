Log in
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (OGN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
6.45 EUR   -0.62%
Origin Enterprises : Holding in Company

01/10/2018 | 06:19pm CET

Holding in Company

10 January 2018

Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or the 'Company') has received notification today from F&C Management Limited of a decrease in its shareholding in the Company. Following the disposal of 84,215 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company, F&C Management Limited is now the holder of 8,734,402 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Origin. This holding represents approximately 6.96% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Imelda Hurley +353 (0)1 563 4959

Company Secretary

Origin Enterprises plc

About Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing specialist On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

ESM ticker symbol: OIZ

AIM ticker symbol: OGN

Website: www.originenterprises.com

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:19:01 UTC.

