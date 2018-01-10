Origin Enterprises : Holding in Company

Holding in Company
10 January 2018
Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or the 'Company') has received notification today from F&C Management Limited of a decrease in its shareholding in the Company. Following the disposal of 84,215 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company, F&C Management Limited is now the holder of 8,734,402 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Origin. This holding represents approximately 6.96% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.
About Origin Enterprises plc
Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing specialist On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.
