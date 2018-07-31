Origin Enterprises : Organisational Announcement

Origin Enterprises plc

Appointment of Head of Investor Relations and Group Planning

31 July 2018

Origin Enterprises plc, the Agri-Services Group, ('Origin' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brendan Corcoran as Head of Investor Relations and Group Planning. Brendan will join the Group on 17 September 2018.

Brendan has gained extensive agri-business experience in a corporate banking career spanning over thirteen years. Brendan joined HSBC Corporate Banking Ireland in 2010 and is currently Relationship Director leading the Agri, Food and Beverage portfolio, with responsibility for advising and supporting leading corporates in the sector. Prior to HSBC Brendan was a Senior Relationship Officer at AIB Capital Markets.

Brendan holds a primary degree in Agricultural Business and is a member of the Irish Association of Corporate Treasurers and a council member of the Agricultural Science Association.

Commenting on the appointment Origin Chief Executive Officer Tom O'Mahony, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan to Origin. Brendan combines a deep sector insight with broad commercial experience, which together with his strong communication skills, makes him an excellent choice to further build upon our engagement with shareholders.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Mills for his contribution in leading the Group's investor relations programme over the past two years. Andrew will remain with the Company for a period of time to support a seamless transition."

Origin Enterprises plc

