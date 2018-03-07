Management and Board of LED Lighting Provider Orion Energy Purchase 141,681 Shares of Common Stock

MANITOWOC, Wis., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced today that members of its senior management including CEO Mike Altschaefl, CFO Bill Hull, COO Scott Green and certain members of the Board of Directors have purchased a total of 141,681 shares of Orion common stock in the open market over the last two weeks.



Mike Altschaefl, Orion CEO and Board Chair, commented, “The share purchases reflect our confidence in Orion’s industry position, growth outlook and ability to achieve our goal of advancing the business to breakeven earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by our fiscal 2019 second quarter ending September 30, 2018.

“Collectively, current executive officers and directors now beneficially own approximately 2.3 million shares, or 8%, of Orion’s outstanding common stock. We believe this demonstrates both our confidence in the Company’s future as well as our close alignment with the interests of our shareholders.”

Orion Investor Presentations in March

Orion management will present at the LD Micro Virtual Conference and at the Sidoti & Company Spring Conference in NYC.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Safe Harbor Statement

