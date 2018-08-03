Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons SA    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA (OEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orion Engineered Carbons SA : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5561502FC8753.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
12:50pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:05aORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/25ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Industrials Conferen..
BU
07/20Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on LyondellBasell Industries and Three O..
AC
07/19ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Date and Confe..
BU
06/28ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Interim Cash Dividend
BU
06/25ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Present at the Eighteenth Annual CJS Securities 'N..
AQ
06/20ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Present at the Eighteenth Annual CJS Securities &l..
BU
05/18ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Orion Engineered Carbons beats by $0.17, misses on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
06/28Orion Engineered Carbons declares $0.20 dividend 
05/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (05/18/2018) 
05/18Orion Engineered Carbons 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 576 M
EBIT 2018 198 M
Net income 2018 111 M
Debt 2018 556 M
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 16,73
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 1 947 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack L. Clem Chief Executive Officer
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA28.13%1 947
ECOLAB9.06%41 749
SIKA AG0.00%21 608
SYMRISE8.74%11 749
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 074
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC18.41%9 241
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.