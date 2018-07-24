Orion Metals : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

35 Hamish St Calamvale 4116

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane QLD 4001

Phone: 61 7 3272 1725

ABN 89 096 142 737

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

ORION METALS LIMITED HELD ON 24 JULY 2018

Welcome to Orion Metal Limited's 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Orion Metals Limited has experienced another challenging 12 month period, although the Company has managed to maintain a robust and highly prospective tenement package, preserve secure key tenements for the Company's projects, and continue functioning as a small exploration entity during one of the largest and most prolonged metals and minerals commodity downturns in decades.

The Company responded, like many other exploration "juniors" in the industry, by carefully managing exploration expenditure, strategic reduction of exploration activities, and tenement rationalisation.

Over the past 12 months, the Company conducted minimal exploration activities in line with the Board's tightly constrained exploration budget. As a result, there were no significant field operations conducted during the period, however the Company continued to observe regulatory requirements in all areas to ensure the on-going good standing of its tenements.

The Company has used this period of low exploration activity to conduct internal evaluations across all of the Company's tenements to ensure that the Company continues to focus on low-cost and highly prospective core assets. Additionally, the Company is using this current period to explore funding opportunities, develop budgets reflective of the Company's strategic direction, and to arrange and prepare for key approvals and studies for its various projects, including the cultural and heritage due diligence survey for the Tanami West Project and the various statutory and stakeholder approvals required to commence bulk sampling operations at the Top Camp Project.

The successful National Title Tribunal outcome last year in respect of its Tanami West Project, resulting in four key exploration licences being formally granted to the Company, became an important step to commencement of on-ground exploration activities towards the identification of economic mineralization.

Most importantly, this resulted in the Company entering into a farm-in agreement with PVW Resources NL, whereby PVW will fund the joint venture activities of the Tanami West Project during the earn-in period and subsequently each of the Company and PVW will contribute to the joint venture costs in proportion to their interests in the joint venture. This will result in the Company's commitments for the Tanami West Project being significantly reduced over time. PVW will initially act as the manager of the joint venture for all day-to-day activities. The parties will establish a management committee, with appointees from both parties, for overall

management and control of the joint venture.

New funds were raised during the financial year from exercise of options held by the largest shareholder, Excellence Holdings HK Limited, which contributed $200,000 into the Company's account, enabling continuity of corporate commitments, and re-structured exploration activities. And just after balance date a further $100,000 was contributed from additional options exercised. Excellence Holdings has undertaken to provide continued financial support to the Company for their ongoing operations over the next 12 months, which has included exercising 40,000,000 of its remaining options last week to provide another $200,000. Excellence Holdings was unable to exercise all options at this point in time and its remaining 100,000,000 options have lapsed. A 2018-2019 operational and exploration budget has been constructed to guide the Company through this financial year.

The Directors will continue investigating potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunity across all projects to enable the Company to continue operations, to evaluate its existing tenements, and carry out its exploration program over the next 12 months. The Company will also continue to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to become involved with, to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders.

In closing, I would like to also take this time to thank the current Board and management team for their on-going hard work and dedication, and personally thank all shareholders for their support, patience, and commitment to Orion Metals Limited.

Dr Yi Yang

Chairman

Orion Metals Limited