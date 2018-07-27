Orior : FOR YOU

The vegan lentils Dal with sweet potatoes as well as the fine whole meal penne on tomato sauce with pine nuts convince with a vegetable content of over 40 percent. Both dishes are balanced protein sources with lots of fiber. Quickly prepared, they combine enjoyment and wellbeing.
The needs for your own well-being are very individual. Some swear by a natural, light diet, while others prefer high-protein foods or trendy superfoods. The Migros brand YOU stands for innovative and varied products, for enjoyment and wellbeing.
