Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 07/27 10:56:10 am
85.8500 CHF   +0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Orior : FOR YOU

0
07/27/2018 | 09:52am CEST

The vegan lentils Dal with sweet potatoes as well as the fine whole meal penne on tomato sauce with pine nuts convince with a vegetable content of over 40 percent. Both dishes are balanced protein sources with lots of fiber. Quickly prepared, they combine enjoyment and wellbeing.

The needs for your own well-being are very individual. Some swear by a natural, light diet, while others prefer high-protein foods or trendy superfoods. The Migros brand YOU stands for innovative and varied products, for enjoyment and wellbeing.

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 07:51:08 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 597 M
EBIT 2018 41,3 M
Net income 2018 33,3 M
Debt 2018 101 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 16,04
P/E ratio 2019 15,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 554 M
Chart ORIOR AG
Duration : Period :
Orior AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 79,7  CHF
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Ricarda Demarmels Klauser Chief Financial Officer
Sven Maushake Group Chief Information Officer
Christoph Niklaus Clavadetscher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOR AG9.92%557
NESTLÉ-4.65%247 370
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.22%73 516
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%61 245
DANONE-6.16%52 705
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.04%26 449
