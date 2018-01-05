Log in
ORIX CORPORATION
ORIX : Robeco Groep N.V. changes its name into ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.

01/05/2018

Tokyo, Japan - January 5, 2018 - ORIX Corporation(ORIX) announced today that Robeco Groep N.V. (RGNV), its group company in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has changed its name into ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. on January 1, 2018.

RGNV is the center of asset management expertise for ORIX group and the holding company for the following member companies and joint venture: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.(RIAM), Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc., Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc., Transtrend B.V., RobecoSAM AG and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited.

In 2013, ORIX acquired approximately 90% of the equity in RGNV from Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank). In 2016, ORIX acquired the remaining shares in RGNV from Rabobank, which made RGNV a 100% ORIX owned group company.

In the same year, RGNV was transformed from an operating company into a holding company to better separate the holding activities and the asset management businesses of its member companies.

Changing the name into ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. will better reflect RGNV's position within ORIX group. The name change of the holding company will not impact the governance or the brands of the asset management companies within the holding.

Positioning ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. as a strategic business hub in Europe, ORIX group aims to seek new business opportunities.

* Asset Management Companies Held by ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (previously known as RGNV)

About ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.:
ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. is the center of asset management expertise for ORIX group. ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. is the holding company for the following member companies and joint venture: Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.(RIAM), Boston Partners Global Investors, Inc., Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc., Transtrend B.V., RobecoSAM AG and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited. Within the group each company can combine their strengths and leverage on each other's expertise.

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is an opportunistic, diversified, innovation-driven global powerhouse with a proven track record of profitability. Established in 1964, ORIX at present operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the operations, financial services, and investment spaces. ORIX's highly complementary business activities span industries including: energy, private equity, infrastructure, automotive, ship and aircraft, real estate and retail financial services. ORIX has also spread its business globally by establishing locations in a total of 40 countries and regions across the world. Through its business activities, ORIX has long been committed to corporate citizenship and environmental sustainability. For more details, please visit our website: http://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017.'

ORIX Corporation published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 04:14:06 UTC.

