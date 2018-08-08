August 10th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORA) securities between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ormat investors have until August 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

