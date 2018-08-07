Ormat Technologies, Inc. : ALERT: Pawar Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ormat investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2018.

