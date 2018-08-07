Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ormat Technologies, Inc. : ALERT: Pawar Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:17am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ormat investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ormat class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ormat-technologies-inc/ or call Vik Pawar toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2018. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ormat-technologies-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:17aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : ALERT: Pawar Law Announces a Securities Class Action ..
AC
08/03ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Aug..
BU
08/02ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : DEADLINE RAPIDLY APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Ann..
AC
08/01ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : AUGUST 10 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the..
AC
07/31ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announc..
AC
07/30LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
07/30ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action L..
AC
07/27ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Anno..
AC
07/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/25ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
05/17Ormat Technologies goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/16Ormat Technologies to restate several 2017 financial statements 
05/08Ormat Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Ormat Technologies' (ORA) CEO Isaac Angel On Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 713 M
EBIT 2018 215 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 1 051 M
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 20,38
P/E ratio 2019 22,94
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 4,88x
Capitalization 2 683 M
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Products
Doron Blachar CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.56%2 683
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.55%57 167
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.87%49 499
IBERDROLA1.42%48 581
DOMINION ENERGY-11.49%47 062
EXELON CORPORATION8.12%41 019
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.