Ormat Technologies, Inc. : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: ORA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/505777/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 10, 2018.

According to the Complaint, Ormat made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. The Company failed to disclose error on its income tax provision relating to usage of foreign tax credits before they expired. Ormat netted deferred income tax assets and liabilities across different tax jurisdictions, which is not allowed by GAAP guidelines. The complaint also alleges that Ormat's internal controls were not effective. As a result, the Company would be required to restate its financial results for the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the 2017 full-year financial statement. The lawsuit states that Ormat's public statements were false and misleading based on the facts of the case. When the market learned the true details about the Company, investors suffered damages.

