Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ORA)
My previous session
News 
07/25/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

Ormat Technologies, Inc. : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

07/25/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat" or ''the Company'') (NYSE: ORA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Ormat made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. The Company failed to disclose error on its income tax provision relating to usage of foreign tax credits before they expired. Ormat netted deferred income tax assets and liabilities across different tax jurisdictions, which is not allowed by GAAP guidelines. The complaint also alleges that Ormat's internal controls were not effective. As a result, the Company would be required to restate its financial results for the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the 2017 full-year financial statement. The lawsuit states that Ormat's public statements were false and misleading based on the facts of the case. When the market learned the true details about the Company, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 713 M
EBIT 2018 215 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 1 051 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 19,93
P/E ratio 2019 22,43
EV / Sales 2018 5,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
Capitalization 2 615 M
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Products
Doron Blachar CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Shimon Hatzir Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.00%2 615
DUKE ENERGY CORP-5.02%56 060
IBERDROLA2.79%50 418
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.14%47 911
DOMINION ENERGY-12.42%46 325
EXELON CORPORATION5.68%40 170
