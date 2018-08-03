Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ormat Technologies : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 10th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:47am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 10, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORA) securities between August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ormat investors have until August 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Ormat investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Ormat during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:47aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Aug..
BU
08/02ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : DEADLINE RAPIDLY APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Ann..
AC
08/01ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : AUGUST 10 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the..
AC
07/31ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announc..
AC
07/30LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
07/30ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action L..
AC
07/27ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Anno..
AC
07/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/25ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
07/24LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17Ormat Technologies goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/16Ormat Technologies to restate several 2017 financial statements 
05/08Ormat Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Ormat Technologies' (ORA) CEO Isaac Angel On Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
05/07Ormat Technologies misses by $0.11, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 713 M
EBIT 2018 215 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 1 051 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 20,66
P/E ratio 2019 23,26
EV / Sales 2018 5,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 2 746 M
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Angel Chief Executive Officer
Todd C. Freeland Chairman
Shlomi Argas Executive Vice President-Operations & Products
Doron Blachar CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Shimon Hatzir Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.78%2 746
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.06%49 165
DOMINION ENERGY-11.53%46 794
EXELON CORPORATION6.57%41 029
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.