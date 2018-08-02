Orocobre : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice Orocobre_ASXAnnoun_Append 3Y RH_1 August 2018.pdf

Log in
Orocobre : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/02/2018 | 06:17am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABNOROCOBRE LIMITED 31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBERT HUBBARD

Date of last notice

13 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Hubbard Investments Pty Ltd

Date of change

1 August 2018

No. Of securities held prior to change

70,293

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

5,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$23,050

No. of securities held after change

75,293

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-Market Trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 04:16:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17,8 M
EBIT 2018 4,28 M
Net income 2018 22,2 M
Finance 2018 311 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,45
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
EV / Sales 2018 32,7x
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
Capitalization 892 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,48 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Phillip Seville Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-34.45%892
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 296
YARA INTERNATIONAL-4.46%12 281
OCI NV23.44%6 245
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 198
K+S8.41%5 023
