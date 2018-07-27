Orocobre : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_Final.pdf

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 July 2018

Orocobre supports Advantage Lithium private placement

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") has agreed with Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage"), (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) to support a private placement by Advantage.

Orocobre will participate on a pro-rata basis in a C$12 million private placement by Advantage Lithium. The funds will be used by Advantage for general working capital and to fund continued development and exploration activities on its Lithium properties in Argentina.

Advantage will issue 15,585,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Advantage Lithium at a price of C$0.77 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$12,000,450. Orocobre's total investment in this capital raise will be C$5,000,000 million and following completion of the placement will hold 33.5% of Advantage common shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

