Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED (ORE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orocobre : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_Final.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 02:17am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 July 2018

Orocobre supports Advantage Lithium private placement

Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") has agreed with Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage"), (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) to support a private placement by Advantage.

Orocobre will participate on a pro-rata basis in a C$12 million private placement by Advantage Lithium. The funds will be used by Advantage for general working capital and to fund continued development and exploration activities on its Lithium properties in Argentina.

Advantage will issue 15,585,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Advantage Lithium at a price of C$0.77 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$12,000,450. Orocobre's total investment in this capital raise will be C$5,000,000 million and following completion of the placement will hold 33.5% of Advantage common shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M:+61 418 783 701

E: [email protected] W: www.orocobre.com.au

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 29% interest in Advantage Lithium.

For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 00:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OROCOBRE LIMITED
02:17aOROCOBRE : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantag..
PU
07/20ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Announces $12 Million Financing
AQ
07/02OROCOBRE : Olaroz Lithium Facility production up 28% on previous quarter
AQ
07/02ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Cauchari JV technical report completed
AQ
07/02OROCOBRE : Olaroz Lithium Facility - Production Update ORE ASX Release_Olaroz pr..
PU
06/21OROCOBRE : Patent Issued for Process for Producing Lithium Carbonate from Concen..
AQ
06/13OROCOBRE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice Orocobre_ASXAnnoun..
PU
06/13OROCOBRE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice Orocobre_ASXAnnoun..
PU
05/31Results from Junior Miner in South America’s Lithium Triangle Continue ..
AQ
05/28ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : announces an updated resource estimate of 3.0 Mt LCE at Cauc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/13Will The Lithium Boom Upend The Potash Market? 
07/09Shares In Nemaska Lithium Could Deliver Long-Term Value At Current Price Leve.. 
07/09Orocobre Remains On Track Despite Short Term Concerns 
07/03A Review Of The North American EV Metal Miners 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17,9 M
EBIT 2018 4,30 M
Net income 2018 24,0 M
Finance 2018 315 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,53
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
EV / Sales 2018 36,7x
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
Capitalization 971 M
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,52 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Phillip Seville Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Losada Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John W. Gibson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED-27.68%971
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 382
YARA INTERNATIONAL-8.15%11 563
OCI NV17.59%6 091
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 067
K+S5.47%4 976
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.