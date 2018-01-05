ORSERO : S.p.A. - Cambiamento sostanziale azionisti significativi

COMUNICAZIONE AI SENSI DELL'ARTICOLO 17 DEL REGOLAMENTO

EMITTENTI AIM ITALIA

Milano, 5 gennaio 2018 - Orsero S.p.A. (la "Società "), ai sensi e per gli effetti dell'articolo 17 del Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia, rende noto che - sulla base della comunicazione ricevuta in data odierna - alla data del 29 dicembre 2017 la società Global Portfolio Investments S.L. detiene complessivamente una partecipazione nel capitale sociale della Società superiore alla soglia di rilevanza del 5%. Inoltre, alla stessa data, Wilmington Capital S.L., che in precedenza deteneva una quota superiore al 5% del capitale sociale, ha comunicato di non aver più alcuna partecipazione nella Società. Global Portfolio Investments S.L. e Wilmington Capital S.L. sono due entità giuridiche riconducibili allo stesso soggetto economico.

Sulla base di tali comunicazioni e delle comunicazioni pervenute in precedenza, si riportano di seguito gli azionisti significativi di Orsero:

Dichiarante Azionista diretto Numero di azioni con diritto di voto detenute % sul capitale sociale ordinario 1 FIF Holding S.p.A. 5.590.000 31,613% Grupo Fernández S.A. 1.000.000 5,655% Global Portfolio Investments S.L. 935.300 5,289% Praude Asset Management Ltd. Hermes Linder Fund Sicav Plc. 890.267 5,035% Altinum Funds Sicav Plc. 42.000 0,238% Totale 932.267 5,272%

Ai sensi dell'articolo 26 del Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia, i nominativi degli Azionisti rilevanti di Orsero sono altresì indicati sul sito internet della medesima www.orserogroup.it alla sezione "Investors/Azionariato".

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione, importazione e produzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea che ogni anno importa e commercializza oltre 550.000 tonnellate di prodotto ortofrutticolo fresco in tutto il Sud Europa, con un fatturato consolidato superiore ad Euro 680 mln. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni,

1 Alla data odierna, Orsero detiene n. 712.687 azioni proprie.

il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta.

Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

Le azioni ordinarie di ORSERO dal 13 febbraio 2017 sono negoziate su AIM Italia/Mercato Alternativo del Capitale organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana.

Azioni ordinarie : ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI";

Milan, 5 January 2018 - Orsero S.p.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers' Regulation (Regolamento Emittenti AIM Italia), informs that - on the basis of the communication received today - as of 29 December 2017 the company Global Portfolio Investments S.L. holds on the whole a participation in the share capital of the Company above the materiality threshold of 5%. Moreover, on the same date, Wilmington Capital S.L., which previously held a stake above 5% of the share capital, informed that it no longer holds any shareholdings in Orsero. Global Portfolio Investments S.L. and Wilmington Capital S.L. are legal entities related to the same economic subject.

Following such communications and the communications previously received, below is an overview of the relevant shareholders of Orsero:

Declaring subject Direct Shareholder Number of shares % on Share Capital 2 FIF Holding S.p.A. 5,590,000 31.61% Grupo Fernández S.A. 1,000,000 5.66% Global Portfolio Investments S.L. 935,300 5.289% Praude Asset Management Ltd. Hermes Linder Fund Sicav Plc. 890,267 5.035% Altinum Funds Sicav Plc. 42,000 0.238% Total 932,267 5.272%

Pursuant to the art. 26 of AIM Italia Issuers' Regulation, the names of relevant shareholders are reported on the company website www.orserogroup.it in section "Investors/Shareholdings".

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The group operates primarily in the areas of the distribution, import and production of fresh fruit and vegetables in Mediterranean Europe, and imports and markets over 550,000 tonnes per year of fresh fruit and vegetable products in all of southern Europe, with consolidated revenues of more than €680 million. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of covered areas, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in

2 As of today, Orsero owns n. 712.687 treasury shares.

terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its owned ships, as well as the production of fruit.

In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia/Alternative Investment Market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

Ordinary shares: ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

