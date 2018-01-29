ORSERO : S p A - Comunicato stampa di aggiornamento in merito a fideiussione

COMUNICATO STAMPA

AGGIORNAMENTI IN MERITO ALLA FIDEIUSSIONE PRESTATA IN FAVORE DI INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

NELL'INTERESSE DI ARGENTINA S.R.L.

Milano, 29 gennaio 2018 - Facendo seguito a quanto comunicato in data 14 dicembre 2017, Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero") informa che Intesa SanPaolo S.p.A, a fronte della scadenza - avvenuta in data 31 dicembre 2017 - del finanziamento dalla medesima prestato in favore di Argentina S.r.l., ha richiesto l'escussione integrale della garanzia per massimi Euro 8 milioni prestata da Orsero nell'interesse di Argentina S.r.l. in relazione a detto finanziamento nel contesto e ai fini dell'operazione di fusione per incorporazione di GF Group S.p.A. in Glenalta Food S.p.A. (ora Orsero) (la "Business Combination"), perfezionatasi in data 13 febbraio 2017.

Orsero provvederà al pagamento dell'importo dovuto utilizzando proprie risorse. Tale esborso non pregiudicherà le attività operative del Gruppo Orsero né la prosecuzione dei suoi piani di investimento e sviluppo, anche grazie al recente incasso di circa Euro 20 milioni derivante dalla dismissione degli interessi del Gruppo Orsero nel settore della produzione di banane in Costa Rica, avvenuta con la cessione del 50% del capitale della società Acorsa S.A..

Si ricorda che Argentina S.r.l. è una società esterna al perimetro di consolidamento del Gruppo Orsero, costituita dai medesimi soci di FIF Holding S.p.A. nel contesto e ai fini della Business Combination. Orsero valuterà le soluzioni più opportune per recuperare da Argentina S.r.l. la somma versata a fronte dell'escussione della garanzia sopra richiamata.

Per ulteriori informazioni si rimanda al sito istituzionale di Orsero www.orserogroup.it sezione "Investors/Comunicati SDIR" o sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage(www.emarketstorage.com).

***

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione, importazione e produzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea che ogni anno importa e commercializza oltre 550.000 tonnellate di prodotto ortofrutticolo fresco in tutto il Sud Europa, con un fatturato consolidato superiore ad Euro 680 mln. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta.

Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

Le azioni ordinarie di ORSERO dal 13 febbraio 2017 sono negoziate su AIM Italia/Mercato Alternativo del Capitale organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana.

Azioni ordinarie : ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI";

Allegata traduzione di cortesia per i lettori internazionali

COURTESY TRANSLATION FOR THE CONVENIENCE OF INTERNATIONAL READERS

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE CONCERNING THE GUARANTEE ISSUED IN FAVOR OF INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

ON BEHALF OF ARGENTINA S.R.L.

Milan, 29 January 2018 - Further to the communication on 14 December 2017, Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero") informs that Intesa SanPaolo S.p.A, upon the expiration - occurred on 31 December 2017 - of the loan granted by the same in favor of Argentina S.r.l., requested the full payment of the guarantee for maximum Euro 8 million issued by Orsero on behalf of Argentina S.r.l. with regard to the aforesaid loan in the context and for the purposes of the merger by incorporation of GF Group S.p.A into Glenalta Food S.p.A. (now Orsero) (the "Business Combination"), completed on 13 February 2017.

Orsero will pay the amount due using its own resources. This outlay will not affect the operations of the Orsero Group nor the continuation of its investment and development plans, also thanks to the recent collection of approximately Euro 20 million deriving from the disposal of the Orsero Group's interests in the banana production sector in Costa Rica, which occurred with the sale of 50% of the share capital of the company Acorsa SA

It should be remembered that Argentina S.r.l. is a company outside the scope of consolidation of the Orsero Group, incorporated by the same shareholders of FIF Holding S.p.A. in the context and for the purposes of the Business Combination. Orsero will evaluate the most appropriate solutions to recover from Argentina S.r.l. the sum paid in connection with the enforcement of the aforementioned guarantee.

For further information please refer to the Orsero's corporate website www.orserogroup.it section

"Investors/Press Releases SDIR" or on the authorized storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com ).

eMarketStorage

***

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The group operates primarily in the areas of the distribution, import and production of fresh fruit and vegetables in Mediterranean Europe, and imports and markets over 550,000 tonnes per year of fresh fruit and vegetable products in all of southern Europe, with consolidated revenues of more than €680 million. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of covered areas, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its owned ships, as well as the production of fruit.

In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends toconvey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

Since 13 February 2017, ORSERO ordinary shares have been traded on AIM Italia/Alternative Investment Market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana.

Ordinary shares: ISIN - IT0005138703 ; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI";

