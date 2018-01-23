Oryzon Genomics : to present at two US investor conferences

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Oryzon to present for the first time at NobleCon14, Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

• Oryzon to present at the 20th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2018 in New York

Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, has announced today that its CEO, Dr. Carlos Buesa, will present the recent progresses of the company at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference - at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, January 30th at 13:00 EST. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's web site www.oryzon.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com and www.nobleconference.com.

Dr. Buesa will also present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 12-13 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 14:45 EST in the Ziegfield Room within the CNS/Neurological Therapeutic Area.

