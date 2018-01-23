Log in
ORYZON GENOMICS SA (ORY)
Oryzon Genomics : to present at two US investor conferences

01/23/2018 | 08:04am CET

MADRID, SPAIN and CAMBRIDGE MA.

• Oryzon to present for the first time at NobleCon14, Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

• Oryzon to present at the 20th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2018 in New York

Oryzon Genomics (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, has announced today that its CEO, Dr. Carlos Buesa, will present the recent progresses of the company at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference - at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, January 30th at 13:00 EST. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's web site www.oryzon.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com and www.nobleconference.com.

Dr. Buesa will also present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held on February 12-13 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 14:45 EST in the Ziegfield Room within the CNS/Neurological Therapeutic Area.

Click here to see the full Press Release

Oryzon Genomics SA published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 07:04:07 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 4,70 M
EBIT 2017 -4,88 M
Net income 2017 -6,15 M
Finance 2017 11,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 18,0x
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
Capitalization 95,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Manuel Buesa Arjol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enric Rello Condomines Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Tamara Maes First Deputy Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
César Molinero Chief Clinical Officer
Roger Bullock Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORYZON GENOMICS SA8.99%117
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 774
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC5.21%21 423
LONZA GROUP2.62%20 876
INCYTE CORPORATION-1.64%19 660
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.75%12 275
