OSG CORPORATION    6136

OSG CORPORATION (6136)
Report
OSG : Notice of update for FY2017 Financial Results report (29.3 KB)

01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

Notice of update for FY2017 Financial Results report

2018.01.24

OSG has updated our financial results report for FY2017. On page thirteen, we have added an explanation concerning changes in our corporate governance.

The change in our corporate governance

OSG Corporation became a company with audit and supervisory committee two years ago. We

are planning to designate the role of directors.

We are going to appoint seven directors including five outside directors (more than 2/3) and

establish a structure to monitor operations by shareholder's points of view.

Officers* 12

Directors with audit and supervisory committee

6

Directors Outside directors

Directors with operations 8

Current number

Number after shareholder's meeting

14

7

4

5

1

6

17

*Including managing executive officers, executive officers and officers

3-22 Honnogahara, Toyokawa, Aichi, 442-8543, Japan Tel: (81) 533-82-1111 Fax: (81) 533-82-1113 Web:www.osg-global.jp

OSG Corporation published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:04 UTC.

