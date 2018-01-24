OSG : Notice of update for FY2017 Financial Results report (29.3 KB)

Notice of update for FY2017 Financial Results report

2018.01.24

OSG has updated our financial results report for FY2017. On page thirteen, we have added an explanation concerning changes in our corporate governance.

■ The change in our corporate governance

・OSG Corporation became a company with audit and supervisory committee two years ago. We

are planning to designate the role of directors.

・We are going to appoint seven directors including five outside directors (more than 2/3) and

establish a structure to monitor operations by shareholder's points of view.

Officers* 12

Directors with audit and supervisory committee 6 Directors Outside directors

Directors with operations 8 【Current number】 【Number after shareholder's meeting】 14 → 7 4 → 5 → 1 → 6 → 17

*Including managing executive officers, executive officers and officers

