Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Was Recently Filed Against OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that a class action
complaint was recently filed against OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).
The complaint was brought on behalf of all purchasers of OSI Systems
securities between August 21, 2013 and February 1, 2018, for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by OSI Systems'
officers and directors.
According to the complaint, on August 21, 2013, OSI announced that it
had entered into a 15-year agreement to provide turnkey cargo and
vehicle security screening services in Albania. However, OSI officials
failed to disclose that OSI transferred 49% of its project company
associated with the Albania contract—the entity to which all rights and
obligations under the contract belong and therefore worth millions—to a
holding company owned by an Albanian doctor for consideration of less
than $5.00. Muddy Waters Research brought this information to light on
December 6, 2017, when it reported that OSI obtained the contract in
Albania through corruption. Immediately following the Muddy Waters
report, OSI denied Muddy Waters' claims, calling them misleading.
On February 1, 2018, OSI Systems effectively admitted that the Muddy
Waters report was accurate, and announced that the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) had commenced an investigation into the
Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and
that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California
(DOJ) had also said it intended to request information regarding FCPA
compliance matters. Following this news, OSI's share price fell $12.00
per share, or over 18%, to close at $54.60 per share on February 2, 2018.
