Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OSI Systems, Inc.    OSIS

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/08 10:00:00 pm
67.08 USD   -0.03%
01:31aOSI : Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania
BU
03/06OSI : Announces New 1,000,000 Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/09FRIDAY 2/9 INSI : Osis, bco
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OSI : Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 01:31am CET

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that Albanian Customs and State Police, facilitated by the OSI Systems’ turnkey scanning program, seized 1,350 pounds of cocaine being smuggled into Albania. The narcotics were hidden in a false floor of a produce shipment, and were detected by Rapiscan Eagle® scanning systems operated by the Company’s S2 Albania subsidiary. Albanian State Police estimate the value of the seizure to be $220 million.

The Company’s turnkey scanning program has been deployed in multiple countries and in each case has a proven track record of benefits, including:

  • Significantly reducing the trafficking of contraband, including narcotics, weapons and currency
  • Increasing accuracy in declaration of imported and exported goods, leading to accurate payment of duties and significant fiscal benefit to sponsoring governments
  • Improving transparency and speed at customs checkpoints, benefiting international cargo shippers
  • Enhancing public safety

The Company deploys image analysts trained through a proprietary S2 University process to analyze scan images and alert law enforcement to specific anomalies. The programs use the Company’s proprietary CertScan® system to match scan images to identifying data such as cargo manifests, vehicle license plates and customs declarations, so that shippers pay only legally required duties at customs inspection points.

OSI’s Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, stated, “The February 27 seizure in Albania adds to the solid track record of our integrated services programs in impacting duties evasion and international trafficking of contraband, in Albania and elsewhere. We’re proud to support Albanian Customs and State Police in their continuing efforts to combat such illicit activities.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Related news link: Albania seizes 613 kilos of Colombia cocaine, holds two

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, projections and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
01:31aOSI : Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania
BU
03/06OSI : Announces New 1,000,000 Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/09FRIDAY 2/9 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Osis, bco
AQ
02/08BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Was Recently..
BU
02/07ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Misled Shareholders According to a..
BU
02/06OSI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/06OSI : CORRECTION - Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Com..
AQ
02/06OSI : Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Agains..
AQ
02/05OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ..
AC
02/05OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : OSIS DEADLINE TODAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15OSI SYSTEMS : Our Take On This Controversial Stock 
02/11DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/8/1 : Bco, kkr, celg, fldm, osis, opk, ufi, hyt 
02/06NVDA : Crypto Business Will Run Over Bears 
02/02Midday Gainers / Losers (2/2/2018) 
02/02PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/2/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 065 M
EBIT 2018 93,0 M
Net income 2018 -8,00 M
Debt 2018 18,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,27
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 1 276 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | OSIS | US6710441055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 84,8 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.1.82%1 276
FLEX LTD1.72%9 788
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%9 212
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.37.98%7 658
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.06%6 705
AVNET, INC.10.53%5 252
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.