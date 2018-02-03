OSI SYSTEMS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until February 5, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against OSI Systems Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSIS). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s securities between August 16, 2013 and
December 6, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Central District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of OSI Systems and would like to discuss
your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email ([email protected]),
or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-osis/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 5, 2018.
