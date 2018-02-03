Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS)
OSI SYSTEMS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS

02/03/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until February 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSIS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between August 16, 2013 and December 6, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of OSI Systems and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-osis/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 5, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 062 M
EBIT 2018 95,1 M
Net income 2018 5,10 M
Debt 2018 18,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 1 263 M
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.2.64%1 263
FLEX LTD0.11%9 592
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%7 779
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED5.39%6 784
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.18.65%6 462
AVNET, INC.7.27%5 132
