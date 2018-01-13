OSI SYSTEMS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against OSI Systems
Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSIS), if they purchased the Company’s securities
between August 16, 2013 and December 6, 2017, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Central District of California.
About the Lawsuit
OSI Systems and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research reported several allegations
of corrupt business practices by the Company. Specifically, that an
Albania concession was acquired through bribery or other improper
measures; an unannounced transfer of 49% of its project company, S2
Albania SHPK, to an Albanian holding company for consideration of less
than $5.00; and, based on information from former employees, other
unlawful acts including improper sales, bribery and fraud.
On this news, the price of OSI Systems’ shares plummeted $24.55 per
share, or 29.2%.
