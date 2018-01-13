Log in
OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS)
Report
OSI SYSTEMS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS

01/13/2018

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSIS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 16, 2013 and December 6, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

OSI Systems investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-osi-systems-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

OSI Systems and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research reported several allegations of corrupt business practices by the Company. Specifically, that an Albania concession was acquired through bribery or other improper measures; an unannounced transfer of 49% of its project company, S2 Albania SHPK, to an Albanian holding company for consideration of less than $5.00; and, based on information from former employees, other unlawful acts including improper sales, bribery and fraud.

On this news, the price of OSI Systems’ shares plummeted $24.55 per share, or 29.2%.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 058 M
EBIT 2018 97,0 M
Net income 2018 55,4 M
Debt 2018 20,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,93
P/E ratio 2019 19,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 1 280 M
