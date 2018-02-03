OSI Systems, Inc. : DEADLINE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018 - OSIS

Log in
02/03/2018 | 11:37pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) between August 21, 2013 and December 6, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/osi-systems

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI Systems acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI Systems transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI Systems engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI Systems to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about OSI Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in OSI Systems, you have until February 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
