Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OSI Systems, Inc.    OSIS

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OSI Systems, Inc. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018 - OSIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 08:02am EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) between August 21, 2013 and December 6, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/osi-systems

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI Systems acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI Systems transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI Systems engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI Systems to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about OSI Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in OSI Systems, you have until February 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
08:02a OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, I..
01/26 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : OSIS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a ..
01/26 OSIS DEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lo..
01/25 OSI : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the February 5, 2018 Dead..
01/25 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, I..
01/25 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Clas..
01/24 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
01/23 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, I..
01/23 OSIS Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
01/22 OSI : Announces Second Quarter Conference Call
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
2017 Drexel Hamilton analyst defends OSI Systems
2017 Midday Gainers / Losers
2017 OSI Systems -11.8% after Muddy Waters report
2017 OSI Systems' (OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 058 M
EBIT 2018 96,7 M
Net income 2018 55,2 M
Debt 2018 20,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 1 277 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | OSIS | US6710441055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 98,8 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.4.66%1 277
FLEX LTD4.56%10 226
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%7 677
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.89%7 028
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.18.98%6 568
AVNET, INC.8.51%5 283
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.