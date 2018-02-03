OSI Systems, Inc. : MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OSI Systems, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against OSI Systems, Inc. (''OSI'' or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: OSIS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 21, 2013 and December 6, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 5, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the lawsuit, the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about OSI's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company fell sharply.

