Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OSI Systems, Inc.    OSIS

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

OSI Systems, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OSIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 02:22pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSIS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Central District of California, and docketed under 17-cv-08855, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of OSI between August 16, 2013 and December 5, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased OSI securities between August 16, 2013, and December 5, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until February 5, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and quantity of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

OSI Systems, Inc. produces medical monitoring and anesthesia systems, optoelectronic devices, and security and inspection systems. Its subsidiary Rapiscan Systems ("Rapiscan") provides metal detectors and X-ray machines for screening luggage and cargo.

On January 18, 2012, OSI announced that Rapiscan had been awarded a six-year, $400 million contract to provide turnkey screening services to Mexico's tax collection authority, Servicio de Administración Tributaria ("SAT") (the "Mexico Turnkey Contract").

On August 21, 2013, OSI announced that Rapiscan had been awarded a fifteen-year contract to provide turnkey screening services throughout Albania, stating that "[t]he Company currently anticipates that total gross revenues may range from $150 million - $250 million over the term of the agreement."

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the pricing for the Mexico Turnkey Contract was premised on misrepresentations by the Company to SAT regarding the capabilities of Rapiscan's equipment, and was accordingly overpriced relative to the value of the services provided to SAT; (ii) consequently, the Mexico Turnkey Contract was unlikely to be renewed or was likely to be renewed at terms less favorable to OSI; (iii) the Company's revenues from the Mexico Turnkey Contract were therefore unsustainable; (iv) OSI had secured the Albania Turnkey Contract by corrupt means; (v) the Company's revenues from the Albania Turnkey Contract were thus likewise unsustainable; (vi) OSI suffered from systemic, Company-wide problems with respect to legal and regulatory compliance; and (vii) as a result, OSI's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "OSIS: Rotten to the Core" (the "Muddy Waters Report"). Citing a number of sources - including Albanian media reports, government documents, corporate filings, statements from former OSI employees, and statements from a former SAT official - the 19-page Muddy Waters Report asserted, inter alia, that: (i) OSI had secured the Albania Turnkey Contract by corrupt means; (ii) OSI had misled the SAT with respect to the capabilities of the Company's machines and thus secured a "greatly inflated" price for the Mexico Turnkey Contract; and (iii) a culture of non-compliance with applicable laws and regulations was endemic at OSI, with "[f]ormer employees paint[ing] a reasonably consistent picture of a company operating with disregard for the law."

On this news, OSI's share price fell $24.55, or 29.2%, to close at $59.52 on December 6, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
02:22p OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
04:51a OSI SYSTEMS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 o..
01/12 OSI : Rosen Law Firm Reminds OSI Systems, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline i..
01/10 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : OSIS The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a..
01/09 DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
01/09 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of OSI Systems, ..
01/09 ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of OSI Systems,..
01/08 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
01/08 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of OSI ..
01/06 OSI SYSTEMS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
2017 Drexel Hamilton analyst defends OSI Systems
2017 Midday Gainers / Losers
2017 OSI Systems -11.8% after Muddy Waters report
2017 OSI Systems' (OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran..
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 058 M
EBIT 2018 97,0 M
Net income 2018 55,4 M
Debt 2018 20,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,00
P/E ratio 2019 19,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 1 280 M
Chart OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
OSI Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | OSIS | US6710441055 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OSI SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 98,8 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deepak Chopra Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Alan I. Edrick CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
Meyer Luskin Independent Director
Ajay Mehra Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSI SYSTEMS, INC.4.83%1 280
FLEX LTD6.39%9 914
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%8 237
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED6.70%6 667
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.16.73%6 445
AVNET, INC.5.45%5 049
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.