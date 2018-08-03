Log in
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
02:05p OSISKO GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02 Osisko Declares 16th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/02 Osisko Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
Osisko gold royalties Ltd : to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-67300961F6BE0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
02:11pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:05pOSISKO GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Osisko Declares 16th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/02Osisko Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/12Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Osisko Gold Royalties UEX Corp Dundee Precious..
AC
07/04FALCO RESOURCES : Early Warning News Release
AQ
07/03Early Warning News Release
GL
07/03OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Falco Closes $7 Million Financing with Osisko
AQ
07/02Free Technical Research on Osisko Gold Royalties and Three More Gold Equities
AC
06/25Osisko Acquires Silver Stream from Falco in Respect to the Horne 5 Project in..
AQ
08/02Osisko Gold Royalties declares $0.05 dividend 
08/02Osisko Gold Royalties reports Q2 results 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/18INTUITIVE SURGICAL : Potentially Attractive Entry Point Following Any Post-2Q18 .. 
07/03GOLD MINING BULL : Top News For June 2018 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 536 M
EBIT 2018 77,3 M
Net income 2018 12,5 M
Debt 2018 245 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 154,89
P/E ratio 2019 57,25
EV / Sales 2018 4,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 1 918 M
Chart OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Osisko gold royalties Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean E. O. Roosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan A. Coates President
Elif Lévesque Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Luc Lessard Senior Vice President-Technical Services
John Feliks Burzynski Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD-18.18%1 473
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.88%19 440
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.95%12 734
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.31%12 173
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-7.43%9 653
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 185
