Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  OT Logistics SA    OTSL   PLODRTS00017

OT LOGISTICS SA (OTSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OT Logistics : About forwarding and transport in InfoBox - 160 years of C.Hartwig Gdynia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:52pm CEST

In July 2018, C.Hartwig Gdynia, part of OT Logistics Capital Group, celebrates its 160th anniversary. The company's roots date back to the Grand Duchy of Posen. Soon after Poland had regained independence in 1918, C.Hartwig Gdynia became a state-owned firm performing the role of a national forwarder. Construction of the port in Gdynia was a key event for the company. C.Hartwig has been present there since 1926, and as early as in 1929 the firm handled 11% of the Polish international trade, providing also brokerage services. During communism the company was one of the most significant international freight forwarding and logistics enterprises. At present C.Hartwig Gdynia is a private company constituting OT Logistics Capital Group.

Inter alia, the exhibition organised in the Observatory of Changes in Gdynia - InfoBox, located in a cultural and information centre of the city, forms an element of the celebrations of C.Hartwig Gdynia's 160th anniversary. A solemn vernissage of the exhibition was planned on 27 July (Friday, 04:30 p.m.).

'The history of our company is almost twice longer than history of Gdynia. For many decades the firm was evolving along with an increase in importance of Gdynia on the Polish coast. We are glad that now we can share memorabilia collected by us and by our staff members with the support of the city authorities. We would also like to invite residents to a meeting with our expert in InfoBox where we will tell a little about the ins and outs of freight forwarding,'says Mirosława Klas, who is in charge of organising exhibitions on C.Hartwig Gdynia.

Photographs and other materials picturing the company's history and development are shown on the exhibition. Some exhibits are presented thanks to commitment and by courtesy of former staff members of the firm. You can visit the exhibition on C.Hartwig Gdynia until 18 August.

Disclaimer

OT Logistics SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 11:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OT LOGISTICS SA
01:52pOT LOGISTICS : About forwarding and transport in InfoBox - 160 years of C.Hartwi..
PU
07/12OT LOGISTICS : Three tons of flip-flops on their way to Gambia thanks to OT Logi..
PU
07/05OT LOGISTICS : New liner service for the Elbe – Elbe Project Cargo Line (E..
PU
07/04C.HARTWIG GDYNIA, PART OF OT LOGISTI : an innovative freight forwarder with a 16..
PU
06/25OT LOGISTICS : New agricultural warehouse of OT Port Świnoujście
PU
06/21OT LOGISTICS : Capital Group supports the “Flip-flops for Gambia” ca..
PU
06/20OT LOGISTICS : An OT Logistics Capital Group Company with a cooperation agreemen..
PU
06/14OT LOGISTICS : already benefits from the Malczyce lock recently put into use
PU
05/30OT LOGISTICS : has launched a bond issue program of value up to PLN 200 mil.
PU
05/21OT LOGISTICS : Revenues of the OT Logistics Capital Group higher by 3% than the ..
PU
More news
Chart OT LOGISTICS SA
Duration : Period :
OT Logistics SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zbigniew Nowik Chairman-Management Board
Artur Rafal Szczepaniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Kleinszmidt Director-Information Technology
Marek Komorowski Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Malinowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OT LOGISTICS SA-29.55%52
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-11.33%18 459
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-1.71%6 722
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 459
BEST INC (ADR)15.03%3 861
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-29.31%3 825
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.